Congress prepared for upcoming Assembly polls, says KC Venugopal

Congress leader KC Venugopal on Friday said his party is totally prepared for upcoming Assembly elections in four states and one Union Territory, adding that they have finalised alliances in some of the states.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-02-2021 20:49 IST | Created: 26-02-2021 20:49 IST
Congress leader KC Venugopal speaking to ANI in New Delhi on Friday.. Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader KC Venugopal on Friday said his party is totally prepared for upcoming Assembly elections in four states and one Union Territory, adding that they have finalised alliances in some of the states. "Congress is totally prepared for elections. We will appeal to the people for change, for good governance. Alliance for Assam has been finalised. In Kerala and West Bengal, the alliance also almost finalised. In Tamil Nadu, talks underway on the alliance," Venugopal told ANI.

Earlier in the day, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced Assembly elections in Assam, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Kerala and Puducherry. Commenting on Rahul Gandhi's "MP in North" remark, he said that Gandhi praised Kerala but this does not mean he criticised north India.

"Rahul Gandhi in his speech praised Kerala. But this does not mean he criticised north India. For Congress, India is one. We respect the merits of each state. This is our party's tradition and that is what he highlighted," he said. Gandhi, who addressed an event to mark the conclusion of 'Aishwarya Kerala Yatra' in poll-bound Kerala on Tuesday, had said he had been MP for 15 years from the north and had been used to a different type of politics and coming to Kerala was very refreshing.

"For the first 15 years, I was an MP in the north. I had got used to a different type of politics. For me, coming to Kerala was very refreshing as suddenly I found that people are interested in issues not just superficially but they like to go into detail about issues," he had said. "I was talking to some students in the United States and I said to them I really enjoy going to Kerala. It's not just affection but the way you do your politics, the intelligence with which you do your politics. So, for me, it's been a learning experience and a pleasure," he had added.

Gandhi had represented Amethi, a bastion of the Nehru-Gandhi family, for 15 years in Lok Sabha. He fought from two constituencies in 2019 and was defeated from Amethi but won from Wayanad in Kerala. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

