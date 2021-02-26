Left Menu

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 26-02-2021 21:21 IST | Created: 26-02-2021 21:18 IST
Rs 1.18L cr disbursed in welfare schemes in outbreak: MP CM
File Photo Image Credit: Wikipedia

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday said Rs 1,18,455 crore had been deposited in the bank accounts of farmers and the poor under various state-run welfare schemes during the coronavirus outbreak.

Replying to the debate on Governor Anandiben Patel's address on the opening day of the Assembly's budget session, the CM also said no school would be shut down in the state and accused the opposition of spreading confusion on it.

''A cumulative sum of Rs 1,18,455 crore has been deposited in the bank accounts of the poor and farmers under different welfare schemes during the COVID-19 outbreak. Of this, Rs 86,493 crore has been deposited in the accounts of farmers,'' Chouhan said.

He also took a swipe at former CM Kamal Nath and said he did not complain of lack of funds for such welfare works like the latter did during his 15-month rule.

He informed the House that in 74 cases of rape of minor girls, courts have awarded capital punishment, and in 24 of them, appeals were being heard.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

