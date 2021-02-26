Left Menu

BJP MLA pours out anger against some Karnataka Ministers, says they were not accessible for development work

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 26-02-2021 21:59 IST | Created: 26-02-2021 21:59 IST
BJP MLA pours out anger against some Karnataka Ministers, says they were not accessible for development work

Ruling BJP MLA M P Renukacharya on Friday strongly criticised the style of functioning of a few Karnataka ministers, claiming they were not responding to requests of legislators pertaining to development works in their constituencies and wondering whether they have descended from heaven.

Renukacharya, also the Political Secretary to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, said some ministers were only after power and did not bother about the party organisation.

The main reason for Renukacharya's angst was because a few Ministers, especially Health Minister K Sudhakar, not responding to repeated requests regarding ''development issues'' in constituencies and going out of reach from legislators.

''There are a few more Ministers like this...I have even complained regarding them to the state (BJP) President. Some Ministers don't want the organisation, they only want power.

Some Ministers are confining themselves to their constituency and the Vidhana Soudha (the state secretariat),'' he said.

Speaking to reporters here, Renukacharya said if the party and government under Yediyurappa had to maintain its good name, these Ministers have to change their attitude.

If they don't change, as an MLA he would have the right to question them at the legislature party meetings, he added.

Directing his ire against Sudhakar, the MLA said he had written to the Minister regarding development works in his Honnali assembly constituency three to four months ago and had also met him for about ten times.

''...none of the Minister's personnel respond properly, despite trying for fifteen days... whom should I call? Ministers don't receive calls.. has the Ministers descended from heaven? We should not forget that the power we have got is to serve the people,'' he added.

When reporters sought Sudhakar's response, he merely said he would personally speak to Renukacharya.

Noting that the power that Ministers enjoyed was because of the efforts of BJP workers and the charisma of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Yediyurappa, Renukacharys said, ''I'm a three time MLA, my self-esteem is hurt.'' PTI KSU VS VS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 284 delayed due to Yuki Tabata’s poor health, know more on release!

Boeing 777 makes emergency landing in Moscow after engine sensor problem

Quick response: How to touch customers in contactless commerce

Motor racing-Formula One revenues dropped by $877 million in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Syria condemns 'cowardly' U.S. air strikes on Iran-backed militias

Syria said U.S. air strikes against Iranian-backed militias in the east of the country on Friday were a cowardly act and urged President Joe Biden not to follow the law of the jungle.An Iraqi militia official close to Iran said the strikes ...

IMF urges Tunisia to cut wage bill and energy subsidies

The International Monetary Fund urged Tunisia on Friday to cut its wage bill and limit energy subsidies to reduce a fiscal deficit, putting more pressure on the fragile government amid a severe financial and political crisis. With the coron...

Boeing CEO asked to testify in crash litigation, lawmakers demand FAA release records

Relatives of victims of a Boeing Co 737 MAX crash in Ethiopia that occurred five months after an Indonesian Lion Air disaster are stepping up pressure on the American planemaker and the federal government, according to a court filing and a ...

EXCLUSIVE-European officials urge World Bank to exclude fossil-fuel investments

Senior officials from Europe have urged the World Banks management to expand its climate change strategy to exclude investments in oil- and coal-related projects around the world, and gradually phase out investment in natural gas projects, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021