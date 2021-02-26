White House says U.S. air strikes in Syria aim to send message

White House says U.S. air strikes in Syria aim to send messageReuters | Updated: 26-02-2021 23:26 IST | Created: 26-02-2021 23:26 IST
U.S. air strikes in Syria are meant to send the message that President Joe Biden will act to protect Americans, a White House spokeswoman said on Friday.
Future U.S. actions in the region will be deliberative and will aim to deescalate tensions in Syria, spokeswoman Jen Psaki said.
