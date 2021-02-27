Left Menu

Urdu Bulletin: Announcement of Assembly polls in 4 states, UT; Mamata Banerjee's opposition to polling in 8 phases covered prominently

In today's editions various Urdu publications gave prominent coverage to the Election Commission's announcement of Assembly elections dates in four states- Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal along with Union Territory of Puducherry. They also highlighted West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's criticism of polling being conducted in eight phases in the state.

In today's editions various Urdu publications gave prominent coverage to the Election Commission's announcement of Assembly elections dates in four states- Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal along with Union Territory of Puducherry. They also highlighted West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's criticism of polling being conducted in eight phases in the state. Inquilab: The newspaper took the Election Commission's announcement of dates in four states and a Union Territory as the lead. The article also contained Mamata Banerjee's criticism of the decision to conduct the polls in eight phases in West Bengal. The publication also highlighted the Congress and left parties' leaders welcoming the EC's decision.

The publication also carried a report on Rashtriya Lok Dal leader Jayant Chaudhary's statement on farmers' protest with the headline "If the government won't listen to farmers then the government will be changed". Rashtriya Sahara: The daily reported EC's announcement of poll dates while gave coverage to Mamata Banerjee's statement "Polling in eight phases an insult of Bengal".

It also reported that India's GDP recorded an increase of 0.4 per cent in the third quarter. The newspaper also gave prominent coverage to cricketer Yusuf Pathan's retirement from international cricket with the headline "Yusuf Pathan said goodbye to international cricket." (ANI)

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

