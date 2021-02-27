Left Menu

Cong-Left alliance, ISF to discuss seat sharing at 4:30 pm today

The Congress-Left alliance and Indian Secular Front (ISF) will meet for a discussion regarding seat sharing at 4

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 27-02-2021 14:46 IST | Created: 27-02-2021 14:46 IST
Cong-Left alliance, ISF to discuss seat sharing at 4:30 pm today
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Congress-Left alliance and Indian Secular Front (ISF) will meet for a discussion regarding seat sharing at 4:30 pm on Saturday. According to sources, the meeting will take place in Alimuddin.

Notably, ISF has made an alliance with Congress and Left Front to contest the upcoming Assembly polls in Bengal. Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India on Friday announced that West Bengal will witness eight-phased Assembly polls (in contrast to seven-phased polling last time). While the voting will begin on March 27, the counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 284 delayed due to Yuki Tabata’s poor health, know more on release!

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq set to bounce back after rout

Boeing 777 makes emergency landing in Moscow after engine sensor problem

Quick response: How to touch customers in contactless commerce

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mumbai: Man gets 1 year in jail for flashing collegian

A special POCSO court in Mumbai has sentenced a man to one year imprisonment and fined him Rs 4,000 for flashing a 17-year-old girl who was on her way to college.The order by Special Judge HC Shende on February 23, the detailed copy of whic...

ISL 7: Mumbai City and ATK Mohun Bagan to battle it out for League Winners Shield

Their playoff spots may have been secured, but the final game of the Indian Super League ISL League stage will witness the clash of the titans as Mumbai City and ATK Mohun Bagan battle it out for their first League Winners Shield crown at t...

11 detained from Noida guest house over suspected sex racket

Eleven people, including four women, were detained on Saturday following a police raid at a Noida guest house, allegedly involved in running a prostitution racket, an official said.The guest house is located in the residential Sector 12 whe...

Delhi Police Commissioner reviews law, order situation ahead of MCD by-polls

Delhi Commissioner of Police SN Shrivastava on Saturday reviewed the law and order and crime situation in the national capital. He also reviewed the arrangements for bye-elections to 5 wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi MCD - Rohin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021