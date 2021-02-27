Left Menu

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 27-02-2021 17:25 IST | Created: 27-02-2021 17:22 IST
TMC will return to power, WB people want its daughter back: Prashant Kishor
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

With the stage set for high- octane assembly elections, poll strategist Prashant Kishor Saturday exuded confidence of TMC returning to power as the people of West Bengal are ready to bring back their rightful leader.

Kishor, whose team I-PAC is working in planning TMC's election campaign, in his latest tweet said that one of the key battles for democracy in the country will be fought in West Bengal.

The people of the state want its daughter back and the public could hold him to this tweet on May 2, the day the results of the elections will be declared.

''One of the key battles FOR DEMOCRACY in India will be fought in West Bengal, and the people of Bengal are ready with their MESSAGE and determined to show the RIGHT CARD - #BanglaNijerMeyekeiChay (Bengal Only Wants its Daughter) PS: On 2nd May, hold me to my last tweet,'' he tweeted.

Planned and conceptualised by I-PAC, TMC last week had unveiled a poll slogan- ''Bangla Nijer Meyekei Chaye'', portraying Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee mascot with a focus on women voters and Bengali sub-nationalism.

The BJP, however, mocked Kishor and said he has no idea about the ground reality in Bengal.

Earlier, in a tweet in December, Kishor had vowed to quit Twitter if the BJP crossed double digits in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections.

Kishor then wrote that BJP would struggle to secure even double digits in the West Bengal assembly election.

His tweet was in response to Home Minister Amit Shah setting a target of winning more than 200 out of 294 seats in West Bengal assembly polls in 2021.

The Election Commission has announced eight-phase elections in West Bengal from March 27 to April 29. Results will be declared on May 2 along with the three other poll-bound states and the union territory of Puducherry.

West Bengal has a 294-member assembly.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

