Left Menu

Sharif’s nephew Hamza Shehbaz released from jail on bail in money laundering case

Pakistans deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharifs nephew and leader of the Opposition in Punjab Assembly, Hamza Shehbaz, was released from jail on bail on Saturday after spending 20 months in connection with a money laundering case against him.Sharifs daughter Maryam Nawaz reached the Lahores Kot Lakhpat jail to receive Hamza and both led a rally of the PML-N workers from the jail to his home.

PTI | Lahore | Updated: 27-02-2021 20:58 IST | Created: 27-02-2021 20:55 IST
Sharif’s nephew Hamza Shehbaz released from jail on bail in money laundering case
Sharif's daughter Maryam Nawaz reached the Lahore's Kot Lakhpat jail to receive Hamza and both led a rally of the PML-N workers from the jail to his home. Image Credit: Pixabay

Pakistan's deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif's nephew and leader of the Opposition in Punjab Assembly, Hamza Shehbaz, was released from jail on bail on Saturday after spending 20 months in connection with a money laundering case against him.

Sharif's daughter Maryam Nawaz reached the Lahore's Kot Lakhpat jail to receive Hamza and both led a rally of the PML-N workers from the jail to his home. The Lahore High Court has granted bail to Hamza, son of PML-N President and Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly, Shahbaz Sharif, in the money-laundering case. Hamza had sought bail primarily on the ground of "inordinate delay" in the conclusion of the trial proceedings after the Supreme Court denied him the relief with a direction to approach the high court with fresh grounds. Opposing the bail, NAB Prosecutor Faisal Raza Bokhari argued at length and said the ground of delay or hardship was not attracted in the case of the petitioner. He said Hamza was involved in a huge amount of PKR7 billion money landing case as many suspected transactions directly made in his (Hamza) bank accounts. He also equated the case of Hamza with the conditions of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), saying the meetings of the international forum would be significant on the question of money laundering. Hamza's father Shahbaz Sharif has also been languishing in the Kot Lakhpat jail for the last several months. He, however, is yet to file his post-arrest bail petition in this case. Speaking at the rally, Hamza blamed Prime Minister Imran Khan for keeping him in jail in a fake case. "Arrogant Imran Khan is indulged in political victimisation of the opposition especially the Sharif family. This man is now taking revenge from 220 million people by making their lives miserable through price hike and inflation," he said, adding this time Khan was selected through massive rigging but he will be thrown out of power soon. PML-N Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal, in a tweet, said, ''PML-N leaders have been the targets of Prime Minister Imran Khan's vendetta but their resolve has grown stronger.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Berkshire Hathaway profit rises, helped by stock gains

Stock gains power Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway to higher profit

Google lifts three limits within Cloud Monitoring

South Korea vaccinates 18,000 to start ambitious COVID-19 campaign

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

New Zealand's Auckland starts second lockdown in month

Auckland, New Zealands biggest city, woke up on Sunday morning to a second lockdown in a month as health authorities try to rein in a coronavirus cluster of the more contagious UK variant. The seven-day lockdown, announced late Saturday by ...

Doctor appears in court video call while performing surgery

The Medical Board of California said it would investigate a plastic surgeon who appeared in a videoconference for his traffic violation trial while operating.The Sacramento Bee reports Dr. Scott Green appeared Thursday for his Sacramento Su...

UK’s Sunak to provide 5 bln stg of grants to pandemic hit businesses in budget

British finance minister Rishi Sunak will announce 5 billion pounds 7 billion of additional grants to help businesses hit hard by pandemic lockdowns in his budget statement next week, the government said on Saturday. Shops, bars, clubs, hot...

Brazil registers over 1,300 COVID-19 deaths for fifth straight day

Brazil registered 1,386 COVID-19 deaths on Saturday and 61,602 additional cases, according to data released by the nations Health Ministry.The South American country has suffered an enduring second wave since November, and infection rates h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021