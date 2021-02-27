Mexican president says will speak with Biden about Mexican, Central American workers

Mexican president says will speak with Biden about Mexican, Central American workersReuters | Mexico City | Updated: 27-02-2021 23:03 IST | Created: 27-02-2021 22:57 IST
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Saturday that he would speak with his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden about improving migratory and work conditions for Mexican and Central American workers in the United States.
The leaders are expected to discuss migration and economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic in a virtual meeting on Monday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
