RS Bail appointed as AICC Secretary, attached with WB in-charge
Ahead of West Bengal Assembly polls, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) on Saturday appointed party leader RS Bali as AICC Secretary, attached with AICC in-charge of West Bengal. "Congress President has appointed RS Bali as AICC Secretary, attached with AICC in-charge of West Bengal with immediate effect," read a press statement.
In West Bengal, the Congress is contesting in alliance with the Left parties and the new entrant Indian Secular Front. Congress leader Jitin Prasada is the AICC in-charge of West Bengal.
The Election Commission of India on Friday announced that West Bengal will witness eight-phased Assembly polls beginning from March 27. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)
