Left Menu

Puducherry Assembly Speaker quits on health grounds

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 28-02-2021 16:09 IST | Created: 28-02-2021 16:09 IST
Puducherry Assembly Speaker quits on health grounds

Puducherry Assembly Speaker V P Sivakolundhu quit on Sunday citing health reasons even as his brother joined the BJP just over a month ahead of the elections in the union territory.

In the resignation letter to Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, a copy of which was made available to mediapersons here, Sivakolundhu, a Congress leader, said he quit as Speaker only on health grounds.

Later, he told P T I that hehanded over the letter of resignation addressed to the Lt Governor to the Assembly Secretary.

Sivakolundhu won from the Lawspet constituency in the 2016 Assembly elections on a Congress ticket.

Meanwhile, Sivakolundhu's brother V P Ramalingam joined the BJP in Karaikal in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is on a campaign visit.

Also, former DMK legislator K Venkatesan and former Congress legislator K Lakshminarayanan who had quit their MLA posts on February 21 joined the BJP in Karaikal in the presence of Shah who was in Karaikal to address a public meeting.

The Puducherry government headed by V Narayanasamy fell on February 22 after the coalition ministry was reduced to a minority following a spate of resignation of Congress MLAs and a DMK legislator.

President's rule has since been imposed in the union territory while assembly polls are slated for April 6.PTI Cor SS PTI PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE 10 p.m. GMT/6:00 a.m. SGT

Attack on Titan Chapter 138: Will Eren commit genocide or die? Know more in details!

Google lifts three limits within Cloud Monitoring

Berkshire Hathaway profit rises, helped by stock gains

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Uttarakhand CM reaches Gairsain for state Assembly session

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Sunday reached the summer capital Gairsain to attend the state Assembly session which will begin from tomorrow. The Uttarakhand assembly will meet on March 1 for its first session of this ...

UN Human Rights Office says 18 killed in Myanmar crackdown

Security forces in Myanmar opened fire and made mass arrests Sunday as they sought to break up protests against the militarys seizure of power, and a UN human rights official said it had credible information that 18 people were killed and 3...

Govt examining incentives required by toy industry: Official

The government wants Indian toys to achieve both quality and competitiveness and is exploring what kind of incentives are required by the toy industry, a top official said on Sunday. Guruprasad Mohapatra, Secretary, Department for Promotion...

Over 60% voter turnout recorded in Gujarat local bodies polls

Over 60 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the elections to Gujarats 81 municipalities, 31 district panchayats and 231 taluka panchayats that were held in a largely peaceful manner on Sunday, barring an incident of booth capturing and r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021