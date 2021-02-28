Left Menu

PM Modi regrets not learning 'world's oldest language' Tamil

Many people have told me a lot about the quality of Tamil literature and the depth of the poems written in it, he said.Modi highlighted that India is a land of many languages, which symbolise its culture and pride.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-02-2021 17:55 IST | Created: 28-02-2021 17:46 IST
PM Modi regrets not learning 'world's oldest language' Tamil
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said he regrets not being able to learn the world's oldest language Tamil during his long political innings as a chief minister and prime minister.

He stated this during his monthly 'Mann Ki Baat' radio address.

The prime minister said sometimes even a very small and simple question rankles the mind.

''A few days ago Aparna Reddy ji of Hyderabad asked me one such question. She said 'You have been PM for so many years and were CM for so many years. Do you ever feel that something is missing?'" Modi said.

Noting that the question seemed simple but was difficult, he said, ''I pondered this over and told myself that one of my shortcomings was that I could not make much effort to learn Tamil, the oldest language in the world; I could not make myself learn Tamil!'' The prime minister praised the Tamil language and its rich literature.

''It is such a beautiful language, which is popular all over the world. Many people have told me a lot about the quality of Tamil literature and the depth of the poems written in it,'' he said.

Modi highlighted that India is a land of many languages, which symbolise its culture and pride.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE 10 p.m. GMT/6:00 a.m. SGT

Attack on Titan Chapter 138: Will Eren commit genocide or die? Know more in details!

Google lifts three limits within Cloud Monitoring

Berkshire Hathaway profit rises, helped by stock gains

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Army recruitment paper leak: 3 arrested by Pune cops

Three people were arrested for alleged involvement in leaking an army recruitment exam paper that had to be canceled moments before it was scheduled on Sunday, Pune police said.Police commissioner Amitabh Gupta said the exam was about to be...

Puducherry Assembly Speaker quits on health grounds

Puducherry Assembly Speaker V P Sivakolundhu quit on Sunday citing health reasons even as his brother joined the BJP just over a month ahead of the elections in the union territory.In the resignation letter to Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundara...

Uttarakhand CM reaches Gairsain for state Assembly session

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Sunday reached the summer capital Gairsain to attend the state Assembly session which will begin from tomorrow. The Uttarakhand assembly will meet on March 1 for its first session of this ...

UN Human Rights Office says 18 killed in Myanmar crackdown

Security forces in Myanmar opened fire and made mass arrests Sunday as they sought to break up protests against the militarys seizure of power, and a UN human rights official said it had credible information that 18 people were killed and 3...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021