Left Menu

MP: Cong's Nath hits out at BJP over free vaccination promise

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 28-02-2021 20:25 IST | Created: 28-02-2021 20:25 IST
MP: Cong's Nath hits out at BJP over free vaccination promise

Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath on Sunday hit out at the BJP government at the Centre for announcing charges for COVID-19 vaccine doses after claiming in various poll campaigns that inoculation against the infection would be free of cost.

On Saturday, the Union Health ministry had announced that private hospitals can charge up to Rs 250 per dose of COVID-19 vaccine, including Rs 100 service charge, while it would be free for those opting to get inoculated in government facilities.

''BJP leaders, during polls, said the vaccine would be free. Now we have been told elders and those with serious ailments will have to pay Rs 500 for two doses,'' Nath said, adding that the ruling party's free vaccination promise has also tuned out to be a ''jumla'' (poll rhetoric).

Hitting back, MP BJP spokesperson Rajneesh Agrawal said Nath and the Congress were misleading the people as the ''government is providing free vaccination to health workers, frontline workers and senior citizens in government hospitals''.

''The charges are for those who opt to go to private hospitals,'' Agrawal added.

A mass vaccination drive is set to begin nationwide on March 1 targeting senior citizens and people above the age of 45 who have 20 specified comorbidities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE 10 p.m. GMT/6:00 a.m. SGT

Attack on Titan Chapter 138: Will Eren commit genocide or die? Know more in details!

Google lifts three limits within Cloud Monitoring

Berkshire Hathaway profit rises, helped by stock gains

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Fauci urges Americans to get any of the three COVID-19 vaccines available

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease official, said on Sunday he would take the newly approved Johnson Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, as he encouraged Americans to accept any of the three approved shots. All three of them are real...

Indian men's hockey team return to international competition with roaring win against Germany

Playing their first international match in over 12 months, the Indian mens hockey team led by PR Sreejesh put up a scintillating show as they outclassed hosts Germany 6-1 in the first of their four-match Europe tour on Sunday. Indias goal s...

Army recruitment paper leak: 3 arrested by Pune cops

Three people were arrested for alleged involvement in leaking an army recruitment exam paper that had to be canceled moments before it was scheduled on Sunday, Pune police said.Police commissioner Amitabh Gupta said the exam was about to be...

Puducherry Assembly Speaker quits on health grounds

Puducherry Assembly Speaker V P Sivakolundhu quit on Sunday citing health reasons even as his brother joined the BJP just over a month ahead of the elections in the union territory.In the resignation letter to Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundara...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021