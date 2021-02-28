MCD bypolls: AAP, BJP, Congress exude confidence of victory

Rivals AAP, BJP and Congress exuded confidence of victory in the bypolls for five municipal wards after voting concluded on Sunday evening.

Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and party in-charge for MCD (municipal corporations) affairs Durgesh Pathak said he visited polling booths in various wards and was confident of winning all five wards.

Advertisement

''We will win all the five wards. I was in the field during voting and can say with confidence we are going to win,'' Pathak stated. Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Adesh Gupta, who visited Kalyanpuri, Shalimar Bagh (north) and Trilokpuri wards, too claimed that the saffron party would bag the wards.

''The BJP will win with big margins... People of Delhi have completely rejected the development model of Kejriwal government. Seeing their enthusiasm towards the BJP, it will not be too early to say that the party (BJP) candidates have already won the by-elections,'' Gupta asserted.

He thanked the people for supporting the BJP. Meanwhile, the Delhi Congress said that it will not only win the bypolls but also the civic body polls due in 2022.

''We won the hearts of the people in the semi final (bypolls) and will also win the final in 2022,'' it said. The five yearly elections for 272 wards in three municipal corporations are due in 2022. ''The support of the people in the five wards is sure to turn the results in the favour of the party (Congress) candidates,'' it said. More than 50 percent voters cast their votes in the municipal corporation bypolls in the five wards on Sunday, with the highest voting percentage recorded in Kalyanpuri and the lowest in Shalimar Bagh (north), Election Commission officials said. As per official figures, 59.19 percent votes were cast in Kalyanpuri, 55.95 percent in Trilokpuri, 55.60 percent in Chauhan Bangar, 44.58 percent in Rohini-C, and 43.23 percent in Shalimar Bagh (north) wards. The total voting percentage in the five wards was 50.86 percent. The results for the bypolls will be announced on March 3, officials said, adding that there are 327 polling stations and 26 candidates in the fray. PTI VIT RHL

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)