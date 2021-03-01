Left Menu

AIADMK leaders holds seat-sharing talks with Shah

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 01-03-2021 01:49 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 00:50 IST
AIADMK leaders holds seat-sharing talks with Shah
AIADMK logo Image Credit: ANI

The AIADMK top leadership held seat-sharing talks with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday for the Tamil Nadu Assembly election.

Chief Minister K Palaniswsami, who is the AIADMK joint coordinator, and his deputy O Panneerselvam, who is the party's coordinator, called on Shah at a star hotel in Chennai late on Sunday.

The talks that started around 10 pm were on after two hours, a day after the AIADMK and the BJP initiated the parleys.

The BJP has expectations of getting 60 seats that it had identified as ''winnable''.

Shah had earlier arrived in Tamil Nadu for an election rally.

The AIADMK had earlier clinched its seat-sharing deal with ally PMK, allotting 23 seats to it.

Single-phase elections are scheduled for April 6 in Tamil Nadu.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. authorizes J&J's COVID-19 vaccine, making it third available

U.S. administers 75.2 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Entertainment News Roundup: Billie Eilish film offers intimate look at teen music sensation; NFL denies report on media rights deal with Disney and more

Health News Roundup: Russian scientists say Sputnik V performs well against COVID mutations; Australia receives AstraZeneca vials and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Syria reports Israeli missile attack near capital, Damascus

Syrian air defenses were activated in the capital Damascus and its southern suburbs Sunday night to repel an Israeli missile attack, state media reported. There was no word on casualties.State TV quoted an unnamed military official as sayin...

Trump to proclaim himself the future of the Republican Party in speech

Former President Donald Trump on Sunday will declare himself the dominant figure in the fractured Republican Party and attack President Joe Biden in his first major appearance since leaving the White House nearly six weeks ago. I stand befo...

U.S. condemns 'abhorrent violence' by Myanmar security forces

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday condemned what he called abhorrent violence by Myanmar security forces in the latest deadly crackdown against protesters there.We stand firmly with the courageous people of Burma encourage a...

Entertainment News Roundup: NFL denies report on media; Netflix up for honors at Golden Globes and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.NFL denies report on media rights deal with DisneyThe National Football League NFL on Friday denied a report that said it had reached a media rights deal with Walt Disney Cos chann...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021