Left Menu

Hyatt calls hate symbols 'abhorrent' after CPAC stage compared to sign used by Nazis

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 01-03-2021 03:58 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 03:58 IST
Hyatt calls hate symbols 'abhorrent' after CPAC stage compared to sign used by Nazis

Hyatt Hotels Corp called symbols of hate "abhorrent" on Sunday after the design of a stage at the Conservative Political Action Conference at one of its hotels drew comparisons to a Norse rune used by Nazis during World War Two. High-profile Republicans including former President Donald Trump are attending the four-day event in Orlando, Florida, as conflict rages between Trump allies and establishment politicians trying to distance the party from him.

A photo of the CPAC stage went viral on social media on Saturday, with thousands of Twitter users sharing posts comparing its distinctive design to an othala rune, one of many ancient European symbols that Nazis adopted to "reconstruct a mythic 'Aryan' past," according to the Anti-Defamation League. The ceiling of the conference room featured a lighting display in the same shape as the stage, according to Reuters photographs.

Hyatt said all aspects of conference logistics, including the stage design, were managed by the American Conservative Union, which organized the conference. The comparisons were "outrageous and slanderous," Matt Schlapp, American Conservative Union chair, said in a Twitter post on Saturday. He added the organization had a "long standing commitment to the Jewish community" and that the conference featured several Jewish speakers.

In its statement on Sunday, Hyatt said: "We take the concern raised about the prospect of symbols of hate being included in the stage design at CPAC 2021 very seriously as all such symbols are abhorrent and unequivocally counter to our values as a company." Some Trump supporters who launched a deadly attack against the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 carried Confederate flags, which many Americans see as a symbol of oppression and slavery. Extremism experts said some of the rioters were members of white nationalist groups.

Trump's presence has dominated this year's CPAC, with his supporters parading a larger-than-life golden statue of the former president through the lobby of the hotel, according to a video posted on social media.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. authorizes J&J's COVID-19 vaccine, making it third available

U.S. administers 75.2 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Entertainment News Roundup: Billie Eilish film offers intimate look at teen music sensation; NFL denies report on media rights deal with Disney and more

Health News Roundup: Russian scientists say Sputnik V performs well against COVID mutations; Australia receives AstraZeneca vials and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'Schitt's Creek' wins best TV comedy series at Golden Globes

Schitts Creek, the story of a once-wealthy family forced to relocate to a small town, was named best television comedy on Sunday at Hollywoods Golden Globe awards.The series starred Dan Levy and his father Eugene Levy, co-creators of the sh...

Rugby-England condemn online abuse of players after Genge receives death threats

England Rugby condemned the online abuse directed at its players after prop Ellis Genge said he received death threats following Saturdays Six Nations defeat by Wales. Genge said he was sent abuse on social media after footage surfaced of h...

Mexico's coronavirus czar in hospital with COVID-19, as death toll nears 186,000

Mexicos coronavirus czar has been hospitalized over the past five days for COVID-19 treatment but is recovering well, a health official said on Sunday, as the country marks the one-year anniversary of its first confirmed infections.Hugo Lop...

TV legend Norman Lear honored at Golden Globes

Television pioneer Norman Lear, creator of groundbreaking comedy shows such as All in the Family and One Day at a Time, accepted a lifetime achievement award at the Golden Globes ceremony on Sunday.Lear, 98, was honored with the Carol Burne...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021