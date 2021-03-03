Urdu Bulletin: Ex-PM Manmohan Singh's remarks on economy, Maritime India Summit 2021 launch covered prominently

Urdu publications in their Wednesday editions gave prominent coverage to former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh's remarks on the current condition of the Indian economy, the inauguration of the Maritime India Summit 2021 and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi's promises to voters in poll-bound Assam. The publications also reported about the income growth of billionaires during the COVID-19 pandemic and the future strategy of farmers' protest.

Rashtriya Sahara: The newspaper led with Dr. Manmohan Singh's attack on the Modi government's economic policies. It reported that Dr Singh has held the government responsible for rising unemployment and the prevailing crisis in the informal sector following the "ill-conceived demonetisation decision". The newspaper also highlighted the inauguration of the three-day-long Maritime India Summit 2021 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The report stated that the Prime Minister appealed to the world to invest in the Indian Maritime Sector.

On the first page, Rashtriya Sahara reported that farmer leaders have appealed to the public not to vote for BJP in the poll-bound states. The report said that Samyukta Kisan Morcha, which is leading the protest against farm laws said that they will appeal to the voters not to vote for BJP. The newspaper has also highlighted the news of India's ranking three in the list of 40 new billionaires after China and America. The number of billionaires has increased from 137 to 177 in one year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rashtriya Sahara also reported that 54 students of a school hostel tested positive for Covid-19 in Karnal, Haryana, following which the classes and other academic activities in the school were suspended. Inquilab: The newspaper highlighted Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's promises made to the voters in Assam. According to the report, she has promised to bring a law that nullifies the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

The newspaper also published a report stating that a Delhi court dropped the attempt to murder charges against two accused in connection with the north-east violence case. (ANI)

