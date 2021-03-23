Left Menu

Healthcare players welcome govt decision to allow vaccine for all above 45 years

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2021 19:45 IST
Healthcare and biopharma players have welcomed the government's decision to allow all people above 45 years of age to get COVID-19 vaccine from April 1, and said it will enhance the pace of vaccination.

FICCI immediate past president and Apollo Hospitals Group Joint MD Sangita Reddy welcomed the government's decision to lower the age criteria for COVID-19 vaccination.

In a tweet, Reddy said, ''This is a welcome step and will enhance the pace of vaccination. I request the government to further reduce the age eligibility criteria to 20 years.'' Biocon Executive Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw also called it a welcome decision.

In a tweet, she said, ''From April 1, vaccine for all those who're 45 or older - a welcome decision that is gradually progressing towards the rest of the general population. By August 15 we will truly celebrate independence from COVID-19.'' PTI AKT HRS hrs

