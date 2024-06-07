Federal Court Orders Return of Banned Books in Controversial Llano County Case

In a significant development, eight books that delve into subjects such as racism and transgender issues are mandated to be returned to library shelves in Llano County, Texas. This decision follows a divisive ruling by a panel of federal appeals court judges on Thursday, amidst an ongoing book banning controversy.

The court's decision marks a partial victory for seven library patrons who initiated legal action against Llano County's library system and county officials. Initially, 17 books were removed, prompting U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman to order their return in March 2023, pending further legal proceedings. On Thursday, a three-judge panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals largely upheld this order for eight of the books.

Judge Jacques Wiener, who supported the return of the books, emphasized that they were removed due to disagreement with their messages. While Judge Leslie Southwick partially concurred, suggesting some removals might be valid, Judge Stuart Kyle Duncan dissented, asserting that judicial overreach was not warranted. The litigation is set to continue as the appeal progresses.

