U.S. Military Neutralizes Houthi Drones and Vessels in Red Sea Operation
The U.S. military announced the destruction of eight Houthi drones and two uncrewed surface vessels in the Red Sea within the past 24 hours. Central Command reported a successful interception of a drone launched from a Houthi-controlled Yemen area and thwarted an anti-ship ballistic missile without any damages or injuries.
Reuters | Updated: 07-06-2024 05:48 IST | Created: 07-06-2024 05:48 IST
The U.S. military said on Thursday it had destroyed eight Houthi drones and two uncrewed surface vessels in the Red Sea in the past 24 hours.
The U.S. military's Central Command said its forces had also successfully engaged a drone launched from a Houthi-controlled area of Yemen and that Houthis had launched an anti-ship ballistic missile. There were no reports of damage or injury, it said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
