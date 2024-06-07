U.S. Military Neutralizes Houthi Drones and Vessels in Red Sea Operation

The U.S. military said on Thursday it had destroyed eight Houthi drones and two uncrewed surface vessels in the Red Sea in the past 24 hours.

The U.S. military's Central Command said its forces had also successfully engaged a drone launched from a Houthi-controlled area of Yemen and that Houthis had launched an anti-ship ballistic missile. There were no reports of damage or injury, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)