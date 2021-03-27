Left Menu

Congress-led UDF has taken up the job of 'hangman' of KIIFB: Kerala CM

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 27-03-2021 12:55 IST | Created: 27-03-2021 12:48 IST
Congress-led UDF has taken up the job of 'hangman' of KIIFB: Kerala CM
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Sharpening his attack against the Congress and BJP in poll-bound Kerala, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday alleged that the central agencies were carrying out ''destructive activities'' in the southern state and the opposition UDF was 'playing musical instruments to it.

Hitting out at the central agencies' probe against certain state government projects, the Marxist leader alleged that the Sangh Parivar was using its power at the Centre to ''destroy'' institutions like the KIIFB, which undertook unprecedented infrastructure development activities in the state in the last five years.

Two days after the IT department carried out an inspection at the KIIFB headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram, Vijayan alleged that the Congress-led UDF has taken up the job of ''hangman'' of KIIFB by placing a noose around its neck.

Leader Opposition in the State Assembly Ramesh Chennithala has become a ''strong advocate'' of the BJP government at the Centre.

Accusing the opposition UDF of supporting the central agencies' actions targeting KIIFB, he said, ''we never thought that they would take up the job of the hangman''.

''The central agencies are carrying out destructive activities in the state after entering through the doors kept open by the Congress-led UDF.

They want to destroy KIIFB, and sabotage the LIFE Mission projects of the state government'', the CM told a press conference here, also referring to the central agencies probe into the 'Life Mission'.

Life Mission is a state housing project envisaging total housing for the homeless, for alleged violation of the Foreign Contribution (Regulations) Act.

The IT sleuths who reached KIIFB headquarters on Thursday had sought details on the contractors, projects implemented by it in the state in the last five years, amount handed over to contractors, and tax details, among others.

Vijayan on Friday had attacked the central government over the Income Tax inspection at the KIIFB, alleging that the BJP-led government was trying to destroy federalism.

The veteran communist leader, who is in Ernakulam district today for election campaigning, alleged that Congress leader Chennithala was trying to prevent the distribution of special provision kits for Vishu, the Malayalam new year which falls on April 14.

Chennithala had urged the EC to withhold the distribution of the Vishu Special food materials till the date of polling to the state Assembly as it was a violation of the code of conduct and an attempt to influence voters.

Attacking the leader of the opposition, the Chief Minister claimed that the Leader of Opposition has given a letter to the Election Commission seeking to stop the distribution of food materials and social security pension citing poll code violation.

He urged the Congress leader to withdraw the demand and tender an apology to the people of the state.

Vijayan alleged that the Leader of Opposition humiliated the people of the state by portraying that they can be influenced by providing rice and groceries.

The free food kit distribution to 88 lakh families across Kerala started as a welfare measure to aid people when the state went into a lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic last year.

Chennithala has alleged that the government has decided to distribute the social security pensions not only for the month of April but May also on April 3rd, 4th, and 5th.

He said normally pension was being distributed only from the second week onwards and the decision to start early distribution and to make an advance payment of one month's pension was a play to unduly influence the voters and thereby to upset the election process.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Release dates for Attack on Titan Chapter 139 & final volume confirmed

Google releases doodle to mark 50th anniversary of Bangladesh Independence Day

Entertainment News Roundup: 'No Zoom' Oscars cause backlash, Hollywood media reports; French film director Tavernier dies and more

New chip combines Samsung, Marvell's technology to advance 5G networks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

No possibility of lockdown in Delhi: Jain

Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Saturday dismissed any possibility of imposing another lockdown in Delhi, saying it was not a solution to check the spread of the coronavirus that is again surging rapidly.Jain said there was a logic behind...

NIA suppressing evidence in Waze case, alleges Cong

The Congress on Saturday accused the National Investigation Agency NIA of suppressing evidence in the ongoing probe in the Sachin Waze case.Talking to reporters here, state Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant said, API Sachin Wazes office w...

WRAPUP 4-At least 50 protesters killed in Myanmar on 'day of shame for armed forces'

Myanmars security forces shot and killed at least 50 protesters on Saturday, news reports and witnesses said, a brutal crackdown on dissent that came as the leader of the junta said the military will protect the people and strive for democr...

Four Syrians found frozen to death in eastern Lebanon

Four Syrians, two women and two children, were found dead on Friday in eastern Lebanon after having gone missing, the governor of Lebanons Baalbek and Hermel region tweeted. The four were found, frozen to death, after a search operation by ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021