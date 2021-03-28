Left Menu

C'garh CM chairs meet to review situation amid COVID-19 surge

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 28-03-2021 23:01 IST | Created: 28-03-2021 23:01 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@bhupeshbaghel)

Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday asked officials to increase the vaccination coverage in districts where infection numbers are high.

Chairing a meeting here on the outbreak situation, he also ordered district collectors to declare areas where cases are steadily rising as containment zones and impose necessary restrictions, an official said.

The meeting was attended by cabinet ministers, senior administrative and police officials while collectors and functionaries of commerce and industries' associations joined online, he said.

Speaking about discussions held in the meeting, state Agriculture Minister Ravindra Choubey said the administration was not in favour of a lockdown, but in almost all cities and containment zones, a 'no man's land' concept will be enforced from 9pm to restrict unnecessary movement of people.

''It means all shops and commercial installations will be closed down at 9 pm. Only hotels and restaurants will be allowed to sell food parcels,'' he said, though he did not disclose when the plan will come into force.

''The state government is not in the mood of imposing lockdown as of now, nor have we any intention to influence the business activities, but people will have to follow COVID-19 guidelines seriously,'' the minister added.

The state government will focus on three fronts, namely vaccination drive, recruitment of health staff and strict compliance of COVID-19 guidelines to fight the current situation, he said.

''The chief minister has said there should be no dearth of manpower, and walk-in-interviews should be held to appoint doctors and paramedical staff. He also directed collectors to arrange for beds with oxygen facility in sufficient numbers,'' Choubey informed.

Meanwhile, Baghel, in a statement, said he will not celebrate Holi this year due to the spike in cases and asked people to celebrate on Monday by staying home and exchanging wishes through social media.

