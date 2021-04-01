Left Menu

Assam polls: COVID-19 safety protocols followed at polling booths

Polling is underway in Assam for the second phase of assembly elections and COVID-19 safety protocols are being followed at various polling booths.

ANI | Nagaon (Assam) | Updated: 01-04-2021 09:43 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 09:43 IST
Assam polls: COVID-19 safety protocols followed at polling booths
A polling booth in Nagaon (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Polling is underway in Assam for the second phase of assembly elections and COVID-19 safety protocols are being followed at various polling booths. At a polling centre in Nagaon voters are being screened with a temperature gun when they arrive at the polling booths.

The voters are also being provided hand gloves and sanitisers. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda on Thursday appealed to the voters to exercise their right to vote in record numbers in the second phase of assembly elections and to follow COVID-19 norms.

"Today is the second round of voting for the Assam assembly elections. I request all voters to cast their vote and participate in this festival of democracy. During this, please wear masks while maintaining social distancing," he said in a tweet. Polling for the second and penultimate phase of Assam Assembly polls began at 7 am on Thursday to decide the fate of 345 candidates in 39 constituencies across 13 districts.

The main contest is seen to be between the alliances led by BJP and Congress. The BJP-led alliance includes the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and United People's Party Liberal (UPPL). Congress has stitched a broad alliance that includes All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), Communist Party of India, the Communist Party of India (Marxist), the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation, the Anchalik Gana Marcha (AGM) and the Bodoland Peoples' Front (BPF).

The election in the second phase includes 15 assembly seats in the Barak Valley. In the 2016 polls, BJP had bagged eight seats - six from Cachar district and two from bordering Karimganj district, which shares a boundary with Bangladesh. Over 73.44 lakh voters are eligible to cast their votes in the second phase of the election. Of them, 37,34,537 are male voters and 36,09,959 are female voters, while 135 are third gender voters.

Voting will be held on 8,998 polling stations and 556 of them are all-women polling stations. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Netflix’s Money Heist Season 5 might release in August, what else we know

Google launches Stack, a new PDF scanner and document organizer

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes';16. Universal Studios Hollywood to reopen April 16 and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID strain detected in Israel; T cells induced by COVID-19 infection and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Easebuzz raises $4 mn funding from 8i Ventures, others

Easebuzz, a B2B-focused payments solutions company, on Thursday said it has raised USD 4 million about Rs 29.3 crore in funding led by 8i ventures, Varanium capital and Guild Capital. Former Citrus Pay founders Amrish Rau and Jitendra Gupta...

UP Minister Brajesh Pathak receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Uttar Pradesh Minister Brajesh Pathak on Thursday took his first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at Civil Hospital in Lucknow. The third phase of COVID-19 vaccination for all above 45 years begins from today.The Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhush...

US STOCKS-Wall Street gains ahead of Biden's spending plan outline

Technology shares lifted major U.S. stock indexes on Wednesday as investors awaited details on President Joe Bidens massive infrastructure plan, while Wall Street eyed its fourth straight quarterly gain.The industrial sector hit a record hi...

New Zealand businessman guilty of having child abuse images

One of New Zealands most well-known businessmen pleaded guilty Thursday to possessing child sex abuse images, including some of the children as young as 2.Ron Brierleys pleas on three charges in an Australian court have sparked a rarely inv...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021