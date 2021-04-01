Ruckus ensues near polling booth in West Bengal's Debra

After Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s Mandal President of Debra, Mohan Singh, was detained by the police ruckus took place near a polling booth in West Bengal's Debra constituency here on Thursday. The BJP workers alleged that the police are not letting a fair election to take place and enabling Trinamool Congress (TMC) people to capture the booths.

While, on the other hand, TMC party workers are accusing BJP's candidate from Debra constituency Bharati Ghosh of influencing the electorate by visiting the polling booths. "Political parties called goons from outside. We are locals, why will we create unrest? The candidate brought people here, she (Bharati Ghosh) wants to create an issue," a voter said.

BJP's Bharti Ghosh and TMC's Humayun Kabir are contesting from here, who are both ex-IPS officers. Notably, Ghosh once happened to be close to Mamata Banerjee. She joined the BJP ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Kabir, on the other hand, joined TMC ahead of this Assembly polls. (ANI)

