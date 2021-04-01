Home Minister Amit Shah campaigns in Puducherry

Home Minister Amit Shah participated in a road show in Puducherry on Thursday to seek the support of voters for BJP candidates in the April 6 Assembly elections in the union territory here.

Shah who arrivedat the airport in Lawspet here, drove to the Siddhananda temple in Karuvadikuppam to offer prayers.

He was accompanied by Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal, BJP's local unit president V Saminathan and former PWD Minister and BJP nominee in Mannadipet segment A Namassivayam.

This was Shah's second visit to the union territory as he had earlier addressed a poll rally in Karaikal in February.

The BJP is contesting from nine seats in the Assembly polls while the AINRC heading the NDA in Puducherry has fielded its nominees in 16 segments and AIADMK in the remaining five.PTI Cor SS PTI PTI

