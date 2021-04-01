Left Menu

Bengal polls: Media personnel vehicle vandalised, Suvendu Adhikari blames Pakistanis

A vehicle belonging to media personnel was attacked near booth number 170 in Kamalpur, Nandigram on Thursday, as polling for the second phase of West Bengal Assembly elections was underway.

ANI | Nandigram (West Bengal) | Updated: 01-04-2021 14:06 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 14:06 IST
Bengal polls: Media personnel vehicle vandalised, Suvendu Adhikari blames Pakistanis
BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari speaking to media on Thursday.. Image Credit: ANI

A vehicle belonging to media personnel was attacked near booth number 170 in Kamalpur, Nandigram on Thursday, as polling for the second phase of West Bengal Assembly elections was underway. Following the incident, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Suvendu Adhikari remarked that "this is the work of Pakistanis".

"I have informed the police and the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) about the incident. All of this is the work of Pakistanis. 'Jay Bangla' is a slogan from Bangladesh. There are like some voters in the booth who belong to a specific community, whom I won't name," he said. He also said that everyone should know about the "jungle raj" in the state.

"This is a 'jungle raj'. Media is the pillar of our Constitution. This should be witnessed by everyone, there are still six phases left for Bengal elections and look at what they are doing. I suggest that legal action should be taken," he said. Voting for the second phase of the West Bengal Assembly election began at 7 am on Thursday.

A total of 30 Assembly constituencies from the districts of South 24 Parganas, Bankura, Paschim Medinipur and Purba Medinipur are heading in to vote in the second phase. Out of the 171 candidates in the fray, 152 are men and the remaining are women. It means only 11 per cent of the candidates are women.

Among these candidates, two are undoubtedly the most prominent figures, that is, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her former ministerial colleague Suvendu Adhikari, who had joined the BJP in December last year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Netflix’s Money Heist Season 5 might release in August, what else we know

Google launches Stack, a new PDF scanner and document organizer

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes';16. Universal Studios Hollywood to reopen April 16 and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID strain detected in Israel; T cells induced by COVID-19 infection and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 surge: MP govt to raise bed capacity in hospitals

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said the number of beds in district hospitals of the state are being increased by over 15,000 for the treatment of COVID-19 patients.The move comes in the wake of a rise in cases of co...

U.S. energy sec calls Saudi ahead of OPEC

U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm held a telephone call with Saudi energy minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman to reaffirm the importance of international cooperation to ensure affordable and reliable energy for consumers, she said on...

Rajinikanth dedicates Dadasaheb Phalke Award to those 'who have been a part' of his journey

Megastar Rajinikanth on Thursday penned a note of gratitude and dedicated the Dadasaheb Phalke Award to those who have been a part of his journey. Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar had earlier in the day anno...

Bulgaria's ruling GERB extends lead ahead of Sunday's vote, COVID could hit turnout

Bulgarias ruling centre-right GERB party has extended its lead over the opposition Socialists ahead of Sundays parliamentary election but is set to fall short of a majority as smaller parties win seats, an opinion poll published on Thursday...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021