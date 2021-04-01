Left Menu

Unclear if detained leader Suu Kyi aware of situation in Myanmar - lawyer

Reuters | Naypyitaw | Updated: 01-04-2021 16:46 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 16:40 IST
Unclear if detained leader Suu Kyi aware of situation in Myanmar - lawyer
Representative image. Image Credit: Flickr

Myanmar's ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi and detained President Win Myint appeared in good health during a court hearing but it was not clear if they were aware of the current situation in the country, their lawyer said on Thursday.

Min Min Soe, who is representing the deposed leaders, said she was not able to inform them about what was happening outside and is not allowed to meet her clients in person.

Their hearing was adjourned until April 12, Min Min Soe told reporters. Suu Kyi and Win Myint were arrested hours before the military's Feb 1 coup on several charges their allies say are fabricated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Netflix’s Money Heist Season 5 might release in August, what else we know

Google launches Stack, a new PDF scanner and document organizer

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes';16. Universal Studios Hollywood to reopen April 16 and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID strain detected in Israel; T cells induced by COVID-19 infection and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Dutch parliament to hold no confidence vote on caretaker PM Rutte

Opposition parties in the Dutch parliament on Thursday tabled a no confidence motion in Prime Minister Mark Rutte, who is trying to form a new government after March 17 elections.The vote was to take place later in the day, after Rutte appe...

Four including two Central Water Commission officials killed in accident in K'taka

Four people, including two officials of the Central Water Commission, were killed and six others seriously injured in a head-on-collision between two sports utility vehicles on Thursday afternoon in Vijayanagara district, police said.The in...

Jana Small Finance Bank files IPO papers

Jana Small Finance Bank has filed preliminary papers with markets regulator Sebi to float an initial share-sale.The initial public offer IPO comprises fresh issuance of equity shares worth Rs 700 crore and an offer for sale of up to 92,53,6...

Ambani security scare: NIA searches hotel, club in Mumbai

The NIA conducted searches at a hotel and a club in south Mumbai on Thursday in connection with its probe into the case of an explosives-laden SUV found near industrialist Mukesh Ambanis residence and the murder of businessman Mansukh Hiran...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021