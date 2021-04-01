Left Menu

CPI(M) accuses Chennithala of leaking personal data of voters to foreign-based website

PTI | Thiruv | Updated: 01-04-2021 17:12 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 17:12 IST
CPI(M) accuses Chennithala of leaking personal data of voters to foreign-based website

The ruling CPI(M) on Thursday accused Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala of leaking personal data of Keralite voters to a foreign-based website by publishing the information from its IP address registered in Singapore.

CPI(M) politburo member M A Baby came up with the serious charge a day after Chennithalareleased the details of 4.3 lakh voters whose names were allegedly figured multiple times in the voters' list through the website-- ''http://operationtwins.com''operationtwins.com.

''Even the personal information of voters were analysed and published on the website.With this, all such personal data was received by the website, with an IP address in Singapore,'' Baby told a meet-the-press programme here.

Serious legal issues are involved in the act of sharing personal information along with the photo of the individuals to a foreign-based company, he said.

The Left leader asked whether Chennithala had received any prior permission from any individual for the same.

Stating that there had been a breach of law in this regard, Baby said government and legal experts were expected to look into the matter.

He said it was up to the Election Commission to take necessary action in the case of alleged double votes.

Slamming Chennithala for his argument that the LDF was behind the double entries of the names of the same people in the list, Baby alleged the Congress had the long tradition of subverting the voters' list.

Chennithala on Wednesday alleged that a scrutiny of the electoral rolls would prove that there were more than 4,34,042 fake and multiple entry voters in the state's voters' list for the April 6 Assembly polls.

However, the Election Commission of India on Tuesday had informed the Kerala High Court that its intensive analysis has led to the identification of only 38,586 Demographically Similar Entries (DSEs) from 31,6671 entries in electoral rolls.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Netflix’s Money Heist Season 5 might release in August, what else we know

Google launches Stack, a new PDF scanner and document organizer

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes';16. Universal Studios Hollywood to reopen April 16 and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID strain detected in Israel; T cells induced by COVID-19 infection and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

STF to file charge sheet against journalist Kappan, three others on Saturday

The STF will file a charge sheet on Saturday against four alleged Popular Front of India activists, booked on sedition and other charges last year after their arrest enroute to Uttar Pradeshs Hathras following an outrage over a rape-murder ...

Soccer-Ramos suffers calf injury ahead of Champions League, Clasico showdowns

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos has sustained a calf injury, the club said in a statement on Thursday.Ramos was an 86th minute substitute in Spains 3-1 win over Kosovo in a World Cup qualifier on Wednesday and said he picked up the injury ...

British police officer convicted of belonging to neo-Nazi group

A British police officer has been found guilty of being a member of a banned neo-Nazi group and possessing extremist material including the manifesto of Norwegian mass killer Anders Behring Breivik, the BBC said. Benjamin Hannam, 22, a prob...

IPL 2021: Cummins 'pumped' as he heads to India for tournament

Australian pacer Pat Cummins is filled with enthusiasm and excitement on his way to link up with the Kolkata Knight Riders KKR squad for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League IPL, beginning on April 9. The pace spearhead on Thur...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021