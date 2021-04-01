Left Menu

UK needs to do more to tackle racism, PM Johnson says

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday that a race inequality review commissioned by his government, which concluded there was no longer institutional racism in Britain, was stimulating but more needed to be done to tackle the issue. The report on Wednesday by the Commission on Race and Ethnic Disparities, ordered after Black Lives Matter protests last summer, said geography, family, and socio-economic factors played a greater role on people's life chances than race.

Reuters | London | Updated: 01-04-2021 17:36 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 17:21 IST
UK needs to do more to tackle racism, PM Johnson says
File photo. Image Credit: Flickr

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday that a race inequality review commissioned by his government, which concluded there was no longer institutional racism in Britain, was stimulating but more needed to be done to tackle the issue.

The report on Wednesday by the Commission on Race and Ethnic Disparities, ordered after Black Lives Matter protests last summer, said geography, family, and socio-economic factors played a greater role on people's life chances than race. However, its conclusions were condemned by campaigners who said it was a whitewash.

"I don't want to say that the government is going to agree with absolutely everything in it, but it has some original and stimulating work in it but I think people need to read and to consider," Johnson said. "There are very serious issues that our society faces to do with racism that we need to address, we've got, we've got to do more to fix it and we need to understand the severity of the problem," he said.

On Thursday, media reported that Johnson's senior adviser on ethnic minorities Samuel Kasumu was quitting his job, although Downing Street said his departure was not linked to the report. Speaking to reporters, Johnson thanks Kasumu for his work and said he had done some great work encouraging ethnic minority groups to have a COVID-19 vaccine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Netflix’s Money Heist Season 5 might release in August, what else we know

Google launches Stack, a new PDF scanner and document organizer

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes';16. Universal Studios Hollywood to reopen April 16 and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID strain detected in Israel; T cells induced by COVID-19 infection and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

STF to file charge sheet against journalist Kappan, three others on Saturday

The STF will file a charge sheet on Saturday against four alleged Popular Front of India activists, booked on sedition and other charges last year after their arrest enroute to Uttar Pradeshs Hathras following an outrage over a rape-murder ...

Soccer-Ramos suffers calf injury ahead of Champions League, Clasico showdowns

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos has sustained a calf injury, the club said in a statement on Thursday.Ramos was an 86th minute substitute in Spains 3-1 win over Kosovo in a World Cup qualifier on Wednesday and said he picked up the injury ...

British police officer convicted of belonging to neo-Nazi group

A British police officer has been found guilty of being a member of a banned neo-Nazi group and possessing extremist material including the manifesto of Norwegian mass killer Anders Behring Breivik, the BBC said. Benjamin Hannam, 22, a prob...

IPL 2021: Cummins 'pumped' as he heads to India for tournament

Australian pacer Pat Cummins is filled with enthusiasm and excitement on his way to link up with the Kolkata Knight Riders KKR squad for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League IPL, beginning on April 9. The pace spearhead on Thur...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021