Assam polls: 73.03 pc voter turnout recorded till 5.30 pm

Assam recorded a voter turnout of 73.03 per cent till 5.30 pm on Thursday across 39 constituencies in 13 districts during the second phase of the state assembly polls, according to the Election Commission (EC).

ANI | Guwahati (Assam) | Updated: 01-04-2021 17:40 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 17:40 IST
Visual of polling in Assam (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Assam recorded a voter turnout of 73.03 per cent till 5.30 pm on Thursday across 39 constituencies in 13 districts during the second phase of the state assembly polls, according to the Election Commission (EC). The second phase of polling for assembly elections in the states of West Bengal and Assam began at 7 am on Thursday and is currently underway.

Voting for the second and penultimate phase of Assam assembly elections was temporarily stopped at polling stations at Silchar and Nagaon due to EVM malfunctions. Over 73.44 lakh voters are eligible to cast their votes in the second phase of the elections. Of them, 37,34,537 are male voters and 36,09,959 are female voters, while 135 are third gender voters. The voting will be held on 8,998 polling stations and 556 of them are all-women polling stations.

A total of 345 candidates in 39 constituencies across 13 districts are in the fray in this phase of voting. Polling for the third and last phase will be held on April 6 and the counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

