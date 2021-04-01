Left Menu

Lebanon's top Christian cleric criticizes Hezbollah in leaked video

Those dragging Lebanon into regional conflicts were not acting in its best interests, the country's top Christian cleric said, in unusually direct comments that appeared to refer to Hezbollah. "I want to tell them ...

Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 01-04-2021 18:32 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 18:10 IST
Those dragging Lebanon into regional conflicts were not acting in its best interests, the country's top Christian cleric said, in unusually direct comments that appeared to refer to Hezbollah.

"I want to tell them ... Do you want to force (Lebanon) to go to war? Are you asking before you go to war? Before you go to Syria? ... You're not looking out for the interest of your people," Maronite Patriarch Bechara Boutros Al-Rai said in a video circulated by local media on Thursday.

Rai has called for Lebanon to remain neutral, referring to Hezbollah's role fighting in neighbouring Syria to support Damascus and its alliance with Iran in regional conflicts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

