Left Menu

Dutch PM Rutte fights for his political life in tough debate

Position elsewhere. That was a reference to popular lawmaker Peter Omtzigt of the Christian Democrat Appeal party, who has long been a thorn in the side of the government with his tough questions.After the note was photographed, Rutte told reporters last week that he had not discussed Omtzigt in his coalition talks.

PTI | Thehague | Updated: 01-04-2021 19:34 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 19:33 IST
Dutch PM Rutte fights for his political life in tough debate
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter (@markrutte)

Caretaker Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte was fighting for his political life Thursday in a bitter parliamentary debate about the country's derailed process of forming a new ruling coalition following an election last month.

Rutte's conservative party, known by its Dutch acronym VVD, won the most seats in parliament in the vote, putting him in line to form his fourth governing coalition and possibly become the country's longest-serving prime minister.

That looked a long way off Thursday.

Negotiations halted a week ago after one of the two officials leading the coalition talks tested positive for COVID-19 and was photographed carrying notes laying out details of the talks.

Among the text was a line saying: "Position Omtzigt. Position elsewhere." That was a reference to popular lawmaker Peter Omtzigt of the Christian Democrat Appeal party, who has long been a thorn in the side of the government with his tough questions.

After the note was photographed, Rutte told reporters last week that he had not discussed Omtzigt in his coalition talks. But according to notes made by civil servants that were published Thursday, Rutte did talk about the lawmaker.

Rutte told the ensuing debate that he did not remember that part of the discussion and had answered reporters' questions "in good conscience." "I am not standing here lying. I am telling the truth," Rutte said.

The debate around Rutte's leadership comes as the Netherlands is battling rising coronavirus infections despite a months-long lockdown. Rutte's popularity soared last year as he was seen as a steady hand steering the Netherlands through the coronavirus crisis, but ebbed as the March election approached.

Opposition lawmaker Geert Wilders demanded Rutte step down immediately and called for a motion of no confidence.

"Don't you realize that your time is up?" Wilders said.

Omtzigt was not present for the debate between party leaders. He is taking time off, after complaining of exhaustion.

Sigrid Kaag, leader of the centrist D66 party that finished second in the election, said she had seen a "pattern of forgetfulness, amnesia" from Rutte over his more than a decade in office.

"How can you, in the greatest crisis that we face in the Netherlands, restore the trust that has again been damaged?" Kaag asked.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Netflix’s Money Heist Season 5 might release in August, what else we know

Google launches Stack, a new PDF scanner and document organizer

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes';16. Universal Studios Hollywood to reopen April 16 and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID strain detected in Israel; T cells induced by COVID-19 infection and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bangladesh reports highest single-day spike in coronavirus cases

Bangladesh on Thursday reported 6,469 COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day spike since its outbreak in the country on March 8 last year, taking the tally of infections to 617,764.The death toll climbed to 9,105 after 59 fatalities were re...

Fans may be allowed to attend 2021 Eurovision Song Contest

Organisers of the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest welcomed the news Thursday that up to 3,500 fans may be allowed to attend the popular music competition when it is staged in the Netherlands next month.The Dutch government has said it plans to...

Punjab creates record with zero pendency of bills after 15 yrs

Punjab government has created a record with zero pendency of bills in the state treasury during the Financial Year 2020-21, after a gap of almost 15 years. As per an official spokesperson, the Treasuries and Accounts of Finance Department o...

U.S. Supreme Court bars suit against Facebook under anti-robocall law

The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday barred a proposed class action lawsuit accusing Facebook Inc of violating a federal anti-robocall law, sparing the social media company from a potentially costly fight over unwanted text messages. The just...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021