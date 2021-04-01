Over 80 pc polling in second phase election in West Bengal
West Bengal saw over 80 per cent polling in the second phase of assembly polls in the state.ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 01-04-2021 19:58 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 19:55 IST
West Bengal saw over 80 per cent polling in the second phase of assembly polls in the state. Addressing a press conference here, state Chief Electoral officer Aariz Aftab said that the polling was peaceful apart from a few stray incidents
"The turnout was 80.43 per cent polling till 5 pm," he said. The second phase of polling was held on 30 seats in West Bengal.
Nandigram, where the high-profile contest is between Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her former ministerial colleague and BJP candidate Suvendu Adhkari, also went to the polls in this phase. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Suvendu
- West Bengal
- Aariz Aftab
- Mamata
ALSO READ
Poll battle between Mamata and Suvendu Adhikari is poetic justice : Laxman Seth
Poll battle between Mamata and Suvendu Adhikari is poetic justice : Laxman Seth
TMC demands cancellation of Suvendu Adhikari's candidature from Nandigram
Tit for tat in Nandigram: TMC demands EC to delete Suvendu's electoral roll
West Bengal: Suvendu Adhikari alleges attack on BJP worker, demands arrest of culprits