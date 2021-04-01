Over 80 pc polling in second phase election in West Bengal

West Bengal saw over 80 per cent polling in the second phase of assembly polls in the state. Addressing a press conference here, state Chief Electoral officer Aariz Aftab said that the polling was peaceful apart from a few stray incidents

"The turnout was 80.43 per cent polling till 5 pm," he said. The second phase of polling was held on 30 seats in West Bengal.

Nandigram, where the high-profile contest is between Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her former ministerial colleague and BJP candidate Suvendu Adhkari, also went to the polls in this phase. (ANI)

