Left Menu

Never said Pawar should replace Sonia as UPA chairperson: Raut

However, their government had lasted for only 80 hours.Replying to a question whether the Shiv Sena would join the UPA or go back to the National Democratic Alliance NDA, Raut said his party does not play politics of convenience.Our alliance with Congress and NCP here was need of the hour since we felt we were cheated by the BJP, he said.Raut hit out at Maharashtra Governor B S Koshyari for taking no decision on nominating 12 members from his quota to the state legislative council.The governor doesnt want the MVA to increase its strength in the Legislative Council.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-04-2021 20:35 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 20:35 IST
Never said Pawar should replace Sonia as UPA chairperson: Raut

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday claimed he never said that Congress chief Sonia Gandhi should be replaced by NCP president Sharad Pawar as the UPA chairperson, and added that he had only underscored the need to strengthen the alliance.

He said that all the opposition parties need to come together to form a strong alliance at the national level.

His remarks come in the wake of Maharashtra Congress leaders criticising him for his suggestion that Pawar should take over as United Progressive Alliance (UPA) chairperson.

''I have never said Sonia Gandhi should be replaced by Sharad Pawar as UPA chairperson. There is a need to strengthen the UPA for the sake of the country. I just said there is a need to strengthen the opposition alliance. I haven't criticised Sonia Gandhi or Rahul Gandhi,'' Raut said.

''I fact, I have stood up for them whenever they were targeted by the political rivals,'' he told a television channel, when asked about the Congress leaders' criticism over his recent remarks.

On being asked about his ''accidental home minister'' comment against Anil Deshmukh, Raut said, ''Something happening by accident is a phrase. One always sees an opportunity in an accident.'' To a question on Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's remarks that nobody should play spoilsport in a coalition government, the Rajya Sabha member said, ''People have played spoilsport by taking oath early morning.'' He was referring to Ajit Pawar's early morning swearing-in with Devendra Fadnavis before the formation of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government after the 2019 Assembly polls. Fadnavis and Pawar had taken oath as the chief minister and deputy chief minister respectively. However, their government had lasted for only 80 hours.

Replying to a question whether the Shiv Sena would join the UPA or go back to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Raut said his party does not play politics of convenience.

''Our alliance with Congress and NCP here was need of the hour since we felt we were cheated by the BJP,'' he said.

Raut hit out at Maharashtra Governor B S Koshyari for taking no decision on nominating 12 members from his quota to the state legislative council.

''The governor doesn't want the MVA to increase its strength in the Legislative Council. He feels the government will not last. But the MVA is strong and will last its full term,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Netflix’s Money Heist Season 5 might release in August, what else we know

Google launches Stack, a new PDF scanner and document organizer

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes';16. Universal Studios Hollywood to reopen April 16 and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID strain detected in Israel; T cells induced by COVID-19 infection and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

AP mandal, zilla parishad territorial constituencies polls to be held on April 8

The Andhra Pradesh State Election Commission on Thursday issued the notification for resumption of stalled poll process to the mandal and zilla parishad territorial constituencies.As per the notification, the election will be held on April ...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Global equities surge on factory data, stimulus hopes

Global equity markets surged on Thursday, with U.S. and European benchmark stock indexes setting record highs, on the back of the strongest manufacturing data around the world in decades and a drop in bond yields that lifted big tech shares...

Follow-up probe of virus origins expected - WHO's Tedros

Experts examining the origins of the coronavirus first identified in China will follow up on an initial report released this week but details are still not set, World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a ne...

Youth held for rape after 3 year hunt in J-K's Reasi

A 21-year-old man was arrested on charges of rape after a three year hunt in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, police said.Qayoom Hussain was booked under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences POCSO Ac...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021