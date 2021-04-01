Left Menu

UP Chief Minister attacks LDF/UDF for not bringing legislation against 'Love Jihad'

PTI | Thiruv | Updated: 01-04-2021 21:32 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 21:32 IST
UP Chief Minister attacks LDF/UDF for not bringing legislation against 'Love Jihad'

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday took potshots at his Kerala counterpart Pinarayi Vijayan alleging his office was involved in the gold smuggling scam and attacked the ruling CPI(M)-led LDF and opposition Congress-headed UDF for not bringing in a legislation against 'Love Jihad'.

Addressing a series of roadshows and BJP campaign meetings in various constituencies for the April 6 assembly polls, Adityanath alleged both the fronts were corrupt and had ''betrayed'' the people of the state.

This was the right time to give a befitting reply to the LDF and UDF, Adityanath said at Kattakada in Thiruvananthapuram, where senior BJP leader P K Krishnadas, is the party candidate.

The two fronts, which have ruled the state alternatively, have no development agenda.Their only agenda was to indulge in corruption and come to power, the BJP leader alleged.

During the last six years of BJP-NDA rule at the Centre 22 AIIMS were set up and several IITs, IIMs have come up in various places. However, when Congress-led governments were in power for over 50 years, only one AIIMS had been set up, he said.

The gold smuggling case was one of the most ''shameful'' incidents in India's history, he said earlier at Haripad, in Alappuzha district.

Hitting out at the LDF and UDF, Adityanath said both were not interested in implementing a law against 'Love Jihad' on the lines of the legislation brought in by his government.

Though the Kerala High court had made remarks against 'Love Jihad' in 2009, the state had not done anything so far to check it, he alleged.

''In Uttar Pradesh, an anti-'love-jihad' legislation has been implemented.Why is it not being implemented in Kerala? Neither the LDF nor the UDF seem to be keen to bring in the anti-love jihad law despite Kerala being targetted,'' he said.

Despite being aware that organisations like Popular Front of India (PFI) and its political wing, the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), were allegedly involved in illegal activities, thus pushing the state into a dangerous position, the two fronts have tied a cloth around their eyes and failed to take any action against them, Adityanath said.

''This is to protect their vote bank politics,'' he alleged, adding the two fronts were ''cheating'' the people.

Lashing out at the left government , he said it had failed completely in handling the COVID-19 pandemic, which shows that the government machinery was a ''total failure''.

LDF and UDF have been coming to power alternatively as part of a five year agreement and their aim was to favour nepotism and encourage corruption and they were not concerned about providing jobs to unemployed youth, he said.

''The two fronts are competing with each other not on development, but on corruption, the central funds are being misued and diverted for their own cadres and not for the people of the state,'' he alleged.

''The only option is to ensure that BJP-NDA comes to power in Kerala as it can lead the state to the path of development, help the state's farmers, protect the interests of fishermen community and help the unempoyed youth get jobs.'' The state Public Service Commission (PSC) was giving jobs to the unemployed youth not on the basis of their qualifications, but jobs were being distributed to LDF cadres, he alleged.

''The youths are depressed and ending their lives and the LDF government was not bothered about their welfare,'' he said.

Kerala had recently witnessed a series of protests by various PSC rank holders in front of the secretariat demanding jobs.

The UP Chief ministerr also thanked the people of the state for their contributions for the consutruction of the Ram temple at Ayodhya.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Netflix’s Money Heist Season 5 might release in August, what else we know

Google launches Stack, a new PDF scanner and document organizer

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes';16. Universal Studios Hollywood to reopen April 16 and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID strain detected in Israel; T cells induced by COVID-19 infection and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Arrangements complete for wheat procurement, starting from Apr 10, in Punjab

Punjab Mandi Board chairman Lal Singh on Thursday said all preparations have been made for the procurement of wheat which would start from April 10.He further said in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, necessary instructions have also been give...

Lucknow district courts closed for 2 days after 4 judges, 13 staffers test corona-positive

The Lucknow district court campus was on Thursday closed for two days after some judges tested positive for the coronavirus infection.Orders have been issued for sanitisation of the entire court premises on April 2 and 3, when all courts wi...

With 1,350 fresh COVID-19 cases, Rajasthan's tally climbs to 3,34,499

Rajasthans COVID-19 caseload climbed to 3,34,499 on Thursday with 1,350 fresh cases, while the death toll mounted to 28,222 as four more people succumbed to the disease, according to an official report.Jaipur reported the highest number of ...

Italy reports 501 coronavirus deaths on Thursday, 23,649 new cases

Italy reported 501 coronavirus-related deaths on Thursday against 467 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections decreased to 23,649 from 23,904. Some 356,085 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021