Left Menu

Assam polls: Congress demands EC to probe disappearance of BPF candidate

A day after a candidate of Congress ally Bodoland People's Front (BPF) from Tamulpur constituency went untraceable amid Assam assembly elections, Congress leader Manish Tewari on Thursday demanded the Election Commission (EC) to probe the matter.

ANI | Guwahati (Assam) | Updated: 01-04-2021 22:08 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 22:08 IST
Assam polls: Congress demands EC to probe disappearance of BPF candidate
Manish Tewari addressing the media in Guwahati on Thursday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

A day after a candidate of Congress ally Bodoland People's Front (BPF) from Tamulpur constituency went untraceable amid Assam assembly elections, Congress leader Manish Tewari on Thursday demanded the Election Commission (EC) to probe the matter. He further alleged that since the BJP did not have the courage to win the elections democratically, it is using undemocratic means to do so.

Stating that the BJP and the Assam government are answerable for the BPF candidate's sudden disappearance, Tewari demanded the Election Commission (EC) to probe the matter. Addressing a press conference here today, Tewari said, "Election is in progress they don't have the courage to defeat democratically, therefore you use every undemocratic means. Congress-led Mahajath candidate from Tamulpur constituency, Rangja Basumatary was made to disappear. It is the responsibility of the Assam government and BJP to answer where he is. Demand from EC that a probe should be done in this matter".

Basumatary had filed his nomination as a candidate of the BPF from Tamulpur, one of the seats going to the polls in the third phase of the Assam Assembly polls. The BPF candidate was reportedly untraceable since the morning of March 31.

Later on Wednesday, Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that Basumatary had met him and expressed his desire to join the BJP. "Official candidate of BPF and so-called Congress-led alliance from Tamulpur LAC, Sri Ram Das Basumatary met me a short while ago. He has expressed his desire to Join @BJP4India and retire from the election," Sarma tweeted.

Assam recorded a voter turnout of nearly 75 per cent in the second phase of polling, according to the latest figures from the Election Commission. Polling for the third and last phase will be held on April 6. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Netflix’s Money Heist Season 5 might release in August, what else we know

Google launches Stack, a new PDF scanner and document organizer

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes';16. Universal Studios Hollywood to reopen April 16 and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID strain detected in Israel; T cells induced by COVID-19 infection and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ontario to enter third COVID-19 lockdown as cases, hospital rates rise

The Canadian province of Ontario will enter lockdown for at least four weeks on Saturday as COVID-19 cases and hospital intensive care unit occupancy rises, Premier Doug Ford said on Thursday.The third such lockdown in Canadas most populous...

Over 65 lakh people given COVID-19 vaccine in Maharashtra

Over three lakh people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Maharashtra on Thursday, which took the number of such beneficiaries in the state to over 65 lakh, an official said.This is the highest vaccination figure Maharashtra has ever achie...

Odisha govt transfers Rs 693.94 crore to 34 lakh farmers under Kalia scheme

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday said his government has transferred Rs 693.94 crore to the bank accounts of 34 lakh farmers under the Kalia scheme.The Kalia Krushak Assistance for Livelihood and Income Augmentation is the s...

Over 6.75 Cr COVID vaccine doses administered in India so far: Govt

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 6.75 crore with a total of 17,47,094 doses given on Thursday till 8 pm, the health ministry said as India opened up vaccination against the viral diseas...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021