BJP 'never tolerates' functioning of Oppn govts in states: Kharge

Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday charged the BJP with not tolerating the duly elected governments in Opposition ruled- states, as could be seen in the recent past in Karnataka, Goa, Madhya Pradesh and in Puducherry.

Addressing reporters at the Congress office here, he said, ''Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Home Minister Amit Shah are destroying democracy and constitution and are going against democratic principles.'' The central funds for the non-BJP ruled states were not released as was seen in Puducherry.

He assured that the Congress would ensure full statehood for Puducherry. ''I will take up the issue in Parliament so that elected representatives' rights are protected.'' Referring to the recent passage of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021 in Parliament, which gives more powers to the Lt Governor of the New Delhi, he said it would be repeated in Puducherry as well.

''The Bill passed in Parliament had divested the elected government of all its democratic rights and handed over the powers to Lt Governor there.

This situation would be witnessed in Puducherry also,'' he said asking the voters in the union territory not to support the NDA in the April 6 Assembly polls here.

Noting that Dalits and women were not safe in the BJP rule, the veteran Congress leader alleged that the Centre's three farm laws had been injurious to small and medium farmers.

The labour laws and also unchecked rise in prices of petrol, diesel and cooking gas were causing hardships to the people, he added.

Kharge claimed that the people had benefitted much in Puducherry during the Congress rule.

''Food Security Act was an important legislation that guaranteed availability of food for the poor and this Act brought out by the Congress was proved to be beneficial to the poor across the country,'' he said.

Former Chief Minister V Narayanasamy accused the BJP in Puducherry of using money power and authority in the context of the current polls here.

He also asked the election authorities to remain vigilant and function in non-partisan manner.

Member of Parliament from Puducherry (Lok Sabha) V Vaithilingam was also present.

