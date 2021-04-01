Left Menu

PM offers prayers at Madurai Meenakshi Amman temple

PTI | Madurai | Updated: 01-04-2021 22:54 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 22:45 IST
PM offers prayers at Madurai Meenakshi Amman temple
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday visited the famous Meenakshi Amman temple in this city and offered prayers.

Modi was clad in the traditional 'veshti' (dhoti), shirt and 'angavastram' during his visit, the Tamil Nadu BJP said on its official Twitter handle.

It also shared pictures of Modi, here to address an NDA poll rally on Friday, being received by temple priests who accorded 'poorna kumbha' honour to him.

The PM travelled to the temple by road.

Modi is scheduled to address public meetings in Madurai and Kanyakumari on April 2 in support of NDA candidates.

Elections to 234 Assembly seats in Tamil Nadu are slated on April 6 and the BJP is facing the polls in alliance with the ruling AIADMK.

BJP is also contesting the Kanyakumari Lok Sabha bypoll, necessitated due to the death of Congress MP H Vasantha Kumar, who died of COVID-19, last year.

BJP leader and former Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan is the party candidate for the bypoll.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Netflix’s Money Heist Season 5 might release in August, what else we know

Google launches Stack, a new PDF scanner and document organizer

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes';16. Universal Studios Hollywood to reopen April 16 and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID strain detected in Israel; T cells induced by COVID-19 infection and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Moldova investigates preferential vaccination of officials as lockdown tightens

Moldova said on Thursday it was investigating claims that regional officials and their relatives were jumping the queue to obtain COVID-19 vaccines as the government stepped up its fight against the pandemic by introducing nightly curfews.M...

Bulgaria's president calls for new faces ahead of general election

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev, an outspoken critic of Prime Minister Boyko Borissov, urged Bulgarians on Thursday to think carefully before voting in Sundays election, saying the Balkan country needed new faces and ideas. In a televised a...

Ontario to enter third COVID-19 lockdown as cases, hospital rates rise

The Canadian province of Ontario will enter lockdown for at least four weeks on Saturday as COVID-19 cases and hospital intensive care unit occupancy rises, Premier Doug Ford said on Thursday.The third such lockdown in Canadas most populous...

Over 65 lakh people given COVID-19 vaccine in Maharashtra

Over three lakh people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Maharashtra on Thursday, which took the number of such beneficiaries in the state to over 65 lakh, an official said.This is the highest vaccination figure Maharashtra has ever achie...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021