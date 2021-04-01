Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi trying to garner votes by spreading hatred against central leadership: BJP

Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alleged that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is trying to gain votes by spreading hatred against BJP and the Central leadership.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 01-04-2021 23:00 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 23:00 IST
Rahul Gandhi trying to garner votes by spreading hatred against central leadership: BJP
Telangana BJP spokesperson, NV Subhash (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alleged that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is trying to gain votes by spreading hatred against BJP and the Central leadership. Speaking to ANI, BJP spokesperson NV Subhash said, "Rahul Gandhi is trying to gain votes by spreading hatred against PM Modi."

Reacting to the statement made by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Subhash said, "Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is trying to garner votes by spreading 'hatred' against India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the ongoing elections in four states and one Union Territory." Rahul Gandhi stated that he is not like Prime Minister Narendra Modi who lies to India 24x7.

Criticising that Rahul Gandhi was banking on PM Narendra Modi to win the elections, Subhash said, "He is spewing venom against the Prime Minister that he tells lies 24x7." "Subhash said that none can compare themselves with PM Modi as he is a leader of par excellence and is driving the country forward despite many difficulties and challenges," he added.

Accusing Gandhi of indulging in the character assassination of central leadership, Subhash said, "Rahul Gandhi should stop making 'personal attack' on the Prime Minister and find another path to get acceptance from the public. A leader builds his image by promoting 'compassion' and 'empathy', not by spreading 'hatred' and carrying out 'character assassination'. If he (Gandhi) has the strength or power to attract the voters, Rahul Gandhi should explain the achievements made by the UPA government during its tenure and get votes." Subhash further said: "People understand why Rahul Gandhi is repeatedly criticizing PM Narendra Modi in the election campaigns. It is an act to catch the attention of the newspaper headlines."

The BJP Leader further spoke on the recent letter written by West Bengal CM and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee that was addressed to various political parties in the country. "Mamata Banerjee is surely losing her seat and hence she making last-minute efforts to retain the power for a third consecutive term. She is desperate to win elections this time," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Netflix’s Money Heist Season 5 might release in August, what else we know

Google launches Stack, a new PDF scanner and document organizer

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes';16. Universal Studios Hollywood to reopen April 16 and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID strain detected in Israel; T cells induced by COVID-19 infection and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Moldova investigates preferential vaccination of officials as lockdown tightens

Moldova said on Thursday it was investigating claims that regional officials and their relatives were jumping the queue to obtain COVID-19 vaccines as the government stepped up its fight against the pandemic by introducing nightly curfews.M...

Bulgaria's president calls for new faces ahead of general election

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev, an outspoken critic of Prime Minister Boyko Borissov, urged Bulgarians on Thursday to think carefully before voting in Sundays election, saying the Balkan country needed new faces and ideas. In a televised a...

Ontario to enter third COVID-19 lockdown as cases, hospital rates rise

The Canadian province of Ontario will enter lockdown for at least four weeks on Saturday as COVID-19 cases and hospital intensive care unit occupancy rises, Premier Doug Ford said on Thursday.The third such lockdown in Canadas most populous...

Over 65 lakh people given COVID-19 vaccine in Maharashtra

Over three lakh people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Maharashtra on Thursday, which took the number of such beneficiaries in the state to over 65 lakh, an official said.This is the highest vaccination figure Maharashtra has ever achie...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021