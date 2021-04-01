Rahul Gandhi trying to garner votes by spreading hatred against central leadership: BJP

Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alleged that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is trying to gain votes by spreading hatred against BJP and the Central leadership. Speaking to ANI, BJP spokesperson NV Subhash said, "Rahul Gandhi is trying to gain votes by spreading hatred against PM Modi."

Reacting to the statement made by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Subhash said, "Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is trying to garner votes by spreading 'hatred' against India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the ongoing elections in four states and one Union Territory." Rahul Gandhi stated that he is not like Prime Minister Narendra Modi who lies to India 24x7.

Criticising that Rahul Gandhi was banking on PM Narendra Modi to win the elections, Subhash said, "He is spewing venom against the Prime Minister that he tells lies 24x7." "Subhash said that none can compare themselves with PM Modi as he is a leader of par excellence and is driving the country forward despite many difficulties and challenges," he added.

Accusing Gandhi of indulging in the character assassination of central leadership, Subhash said, "Rahul Gandhi should stop making 'personal attack' on the Prime Minister and find another path to get acceptance from the public. A leader builds his image by promoting 'compassion' and 'empathy', not by spreading 'hatred' and carrying out 'character assassination'. If he (Gandhi) has the strength or power to attract the voters, Rahul Gandhi should explain the achievements made by the UPA government during its tenure and get votes." Subhash further said: "People understand why Rahul Gandhi is repeatedly criticizing PM Narendra Modi in the election campaigns. It is an act to catch the attention of the newspaper headlines."

The BJP Leader further spoke on the recent letter written by West Bengal CM and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee that was addressed to various political parties in the country. "Mamata Banerjee is surely losing her seat and hence she making last-minute efforts to retain the power for a third consecutive term. She is desperate to win elections this time," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)