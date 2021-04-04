Gita Press president Radheshyam Khemka passes away at 87

The president of Gita Press, Radheshyam Khemka, passed away here following a brief illness, his family members said on Sunday.

He was 87.

Khemka died on Saturday afternoon and his last rites were performed at the Harishchandra Ghat, they said.

He was under treatment at a private hospital in Ravindrapuri.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the death Khemka, noting he remained active in various social services throughout his life. Modi noted that Khemka took Sanatan literature to the masses. The prime minister said his condolences are with Khemka's family and admirers.

