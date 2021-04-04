Jordan says it foiled 'malicious plot'

A senior Jordanian official says that his country has foiled a “malicious plot”.

Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi spoke at a news conference Sunday, a day after a half brother of King Abdullah was placed under house arrest.

Safadi said Jordanian intelligence had intercepted certain communications at what he called the “zero hour”.

''Then it was clear they moved from design and planning into action,'' Safadi said. He says some 14-16 people are under arrest.

