Kerala witnesses massive roadshows marking finale of open campaign for assembly polls

PTI | Thiruva | Updated: 04-04-2021 19:31 IST | Created: 04-04-2021 19:31 IST
Massive road shows and long rallies, led by top national and state leaders on Sunday marked the finale of the weeks-long high-octane open campaigning for the April 6 Assembly polls in Kerala.

Despite a ban imposed by the Election Commission on the customary crowded culmination of the open poll campaigning in view of the COVID-19 situation, mass participation of party workers could be seen in the final events in most of the 140 constituencies.

Known as ''Kottikalasham'' in local parlance, the finale of the open poll campaigning used to be a jamboree in the southern state in which every political party would try to show off their strength by bringing a maximum number of supporters to add colour to the show.

Party workers also held small fire fireworks display and burst crackers in some places.

The ban seems to have failed to douse the spirit of the political parties as many thoroughfares teemed with party workers, who were seen waving their respective party flags, raising slogans and dancing to the tune of music played in many places.

While Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took out a roadshow in northern Kozhikode district and in Nemom in Thiruvananthapuram, Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan led a massive one at Dharmadam in Kannur, his home constituency.

Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala also took part in a road show at Nedumkandam in Idukki district.

At Dharmadam, in this marxist bastion in Kannur, where Vijayan travelled in an open red jeep, waving to his supporters lined up on either side of the road.

Mass participation of people carrying red flags, umbrellas and balloons displaying party symbols of hammer, sickle and star, virtually turned the place into a sea of red.

Women, children and elderly who stepped out to get a glimpse of the final spectacle were also not less in many places.

By 7.00 pm the open campaigning came to a formal close in Kerala.

The state would witness a silent campaign on Monday before going to polls on April 6.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

