Left Menu

Tamil actors, cinema play crucial role in forming state government

Actors and cinema personalities play a key role in Tamil Nadu politics which is centred on Tamil identity and language. It is said that the relationship between cinema and politics is symbiotic in Tamil Nadu.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 04-04-2021 20:53 IST | Created: 04-04-2021 20:53 IST
Tamil actors, cinema play crucial role in forming state government
Tamil Nadu Assembly. (File pic). Image Credit: ANI

Actors and cinema personalities play a key role in Tamil Nadu politics which is centred on Tamil identity and language. It is said that the relationship between cinema and politics is symbiotic in Tamil Nadu. Several chief ministers of the state including MG Ramachandran, CN Annadurai, M Karunanidhi and Jayalalithaa had a cinema background.

CN Annadurai and M Karunanidhi were both scriptwriters who produced powerful dialogues and went on to become chief ministers while MG Ramachandran was known for his strong screen presence. In the highly masculinised world of Kollywood, Jayalalithaa has acted in over 140 films and served four times as the chief minister of Tamil Nadu.

Tamil cinema has become the key vehicle for promoting Dravidian politics centred on Tamil identity and language. As for actors participating in the ongoing assembly election in the state, Tamil film icon Kamal Haasan is making an electoral debut by contesting from the Coimbatore South assembly constituency in the state.

DMK president MK Stalin who has acted in a few films is Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) alliance Chief Minister candidate and is contesting from Kolathur assembly constituency. More than this, Stalin's son Udayanidhi Stalin a leading actor in Tamil cinema and DMK's youth wing Secretary is contesting in Chennai Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni assembly constituency.

Popular south Indian actor Kushboo Sundar is contesting from the Thousand Lights constituency in Chennai as a candidate of Bharatiya Janata Party. Seeman, a director and actor who started the Naam Tamilar Party a decade ago, is contesting from the Tiruvottiyur constituency.

Actress, film director and politician from Tamil Nadu, Sripriya is contesting in the Mylapore assembly constituency. Lyricist and actor Snehan is contesting from the Virugambakkam assembly constituency for the MNM party.

Rajinikanth, the superstar of Tamil cinema who was expected to start a political party for decades, has taken a decision not to enter politics before the official announcement of the assembly polls. Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu will be held on April 6. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

French COVID-19 intensive care patients edge up

Health News Roundup: Ukraine approves Chinese vaccine; Turkey records 44,756 new COVID-19 cases and more

World News Roundup: Ethiopia says Eritrean troops have started withdrawing from Tigray; Holy Land archbishop urges in Easter Sunday and more

Singapore joining Interpol-led crime task force to look into COVID-19-related scams

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

9/11 Museum acquires prayer bench used by Rev. Mychal Judge

A prayer bench used by the Rev. Mychal Judge, a Fire Department chaplain killed in the collapse of the World Trade Center towers on September 11, 2001, was driven to the New York area on Sunday to join the collection of the September 11 Mem...

UK's Johnson to set out travel plans after vaccine programme takes off

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will set out plans to reopen the economy and eventually relaunch international travel on Monday when he updates the coronavirus roadmap, aided by one of the fastest vaccine rollouts in the world.As much ...

Delta cancels over 100 flights, opens some middle seats

Delta Air Lines cancelled about 100 flights on Sunday due to staff shortages, and it opened up middle seats a month earlier than expected in order to carry more passengers.The airline says it had over 1 million passengers during the past fe...

Prayer vigil planned for stricken rapper DMX

A prayer vigil was planned for Monday outside the suburban New York hospital where rapper DMX remained on life support Sunday following a heart attack.The family of the rapper said in an email Sunday that the vigil will be held outside Whit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021