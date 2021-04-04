New Delhi, Apr 4 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 9 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 9 pm.

DEL46 PB-AMARINDER-MHA MHA letter: Amarinder slams Centre for spreading ‘misinformation’ about Punjab farmers Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Sunday slammed the Centre for allegedly spreading “misinformation” about the state's farmers with its recent letter on the plight of “bonded labourers”.

DES45 PB-LD SIDHU Direct payment to farmers: Sidhu claims Centre wants to ‘destroy’ mandi system in Punjab Chandigarh: Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Sunday dubbed Union minister Piyush Goyal's letter regarding direct payment to farmers as “part of a larger conspiracy” against Punjab to “destroy and disrupt” the state's tried and tested mandi system.

DES23 PB-FARMERS-MINISTER-GHERAO Farmers try to gherao union minister Som Parkash in Hoshiarpur, cops foil their attempt Hoshiarpur (Punjab): Protesting farmers Sunday tried to gherao Union minister Som Parkash at the BJP office in Shastri Nagar here where he was present with senior leader Tikshan Sud and other party workers for a meeting, but the police thwarted their attempt.

DES38 UP-2NDLD-ANSARI Take custody of Mukhtar Ansari by Apr 8: Punjab to UP govt Barabanki/Ballia/Chandigarh: Punjab's home department has asked the Uttar Pradesh government to take custody of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari from the Rupnagar jail on April 8, with BSP MP Afzal Ansari on Sunday saying that his brother''s ''safety'' is now the responsibility of the judiciary and the Yogi Adityanath dispensation.

DES37 HR LD KEJRIWAL BJP-led Centre punishing AAP govt in Delhi for supporting farmers' agitation: Kejriwal Chandigarh: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday alleged that the BJP-led Centre was trying to “punish” his government for supporting the farmers' agitation by making it powerless through a new law and went on to say that those not backing the stir were ''traitors''.

DES44 HR-VIRUS-LD GUIDELINES Haryana govt's new guidelines to check COVID-19 case surge limit number of people at functions Chandigarh: The Haryana government on Sunday issued fresh guidelines putting a ceiling on the number of people permitted to attend functions in open spaces and indoors, and at funerals in the wake of a surge in coronavirus cases in the state.

DES46 HR-VIRUS-CASES COVID-19: 7 fatalities, 1,904 new cases in Haryana Chandigarh: Haryana on Sunday reported seven fresh COVID-19 fatalities which took the death toll to 3,191, while 1,904 new cases pushed the tally to 2,98,133 in the state, a health department bulletin said.

DES34 RJ-VIRUS-CASES 1,729 fresh COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths in Rajasthan Jaipur: Rajasthan on Sunday reported 1,729 fresh coronavirus cases which pushed the infection tally to 3,39,325, while two fatalities took the toll in the state to 2,829, according to an official report.

DES31 UP-VIRUS-CASES Uttar Pradesh records 31 more COVID-19 deaths, 4,164 fresh cases Lucknow: The COVID-19 death toll in Uttar Pradesh rose to 8,881 on Sunday with 31 more fatalities in the state, while 4,164 fresh cases pushed the infection tally to 6,30,059.

