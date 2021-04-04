Left Menu

No agency was allowed to investigate corruption cases during UPA govt, says FM

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 04-04-2021 22:28 IST | Created: 04-04-2021 22:28 IST
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during a press conference in Kerala. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday alleged that a huge amount of corruption happened during United Progressive Alliance (UPA)'s rule but no agency was allowed to investigate. The Finance Minister also said that the Congress is a B-team of the Left Democratic Front (LDF).

"In Modi government, law enforcement agencies do their business as per law. But during UPA, a mountainous amount of corruption happened but no agency was allowed to investigate the matter," said Sitharaman while addressing the media in Thiruvananthapuram. Whereas the Congress is a B-team of LDF, said the Minister.

Sitharaman was on a two-day visit to poll-bound Kerala. She has been actively campaigning to seek support for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates in the upcoming state assembly elections. She also addressed a public meeting in the Kottarakkara assembly constituency and also took part in a roadshow in the Thiruvalla assembly constituency.

"Nirmala Sitharaman addresses a public meeting in Kottarakkara assembly constituency, Kerala. Shri Vayakkal Soman is BJP's candidate from the constituency," the Finance Minister Office tweeted. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

