Jaya Bachchan conducts roadshow in Kolkata in TMC's support

Yesteryear Bollywood icon and Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan on Monday conducted a roadshow in south Kolkata's Tollygunge constituency in support of TMC candidate and West Bengal minister Aroop Biswas.

Sporting a Samajwadi red cap and wearing a mask, the 'Guddi' actor waved at the cheering crowd from a jeep.

The crowd started to swell as the roadshow that began at Sahapara locality of Kudghat went through Ranikuthi, Bansdroni and Naktala areas in the constituency.

Supporters holding green balloons greeted the veteran actor, who waved back at them.

Many climbed atop roofs to catch a glimpse of the actor, famous for her roles in movies like 'Mili', 'Anamika', 'Zanjeer' and 'Chupke Chupke', as cries of 'Jayaji...Jayaji' rent the air.

The roadshow, delayed by around an hour due to rain, started at 5.30 pm and got completed at Baishnabghata area after another hour.

Her campaigning for TMC comes after fellow actor Mithun Chakraborty joined the BJP and conducted several roadshows in various parts of the state in support of saffron party candidates.

Earlier in the day, BJP chief J P Nadda conducted a roadshow in the constituency in support of Union minister and party candidate Babul Supriyo.

''Jaya Bachchan's roadshow will not have any impact on the voters as they have already made up their minds to vote for the BJP,'' he said.

Tollygunge seat will go to polls in the fourth phase on April 10.

