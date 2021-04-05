Left Menu

Kerala elections: COVID-19 patient allowed to cast votes in last hour of polling

People battling from COVID-19 will be allowed to vote in the last hour of polling on Tuesday during the Kerala assembly elections.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 05-04-2021 21:26 IST | Created: 05-04-2021 21:26 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

People battling from COVID-19 will be allowed to vote in the last hour of polling on Tuesday during the Kerala assembly elections. The open public campaign ended in the state on Sunday and the distribution of voting equipment and polling materials for polling officials started from Monday morning in the state.

Voting will start at 7 am and will conclude at 7 pm. The COVID-19 patients, and those in quarantine, will be allowed to vote in the last one hour of polling while wearing PPE kits. Before allowing voters to enter booths, their temperature will be checked and hand sanitisers will be given.

People over the age of 80, those with disabilities, COVID-19 patients and those in quarantine was also provided with the postal voting facility. There are 957 candidates in the fray in the 140 assembly constituencies.

As per the Election Commission, the final voter list for the assembly elections has 2,74,46,039 voters. There are 1,32,83,724 male voters, 1,41,62,025 female voters and 290 transgender voters. About 30 Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) companies have been deployed in Kerala who carried out route march in various places in the state.

The counting of votes will be held on May 2. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

