PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 05-04-2021 23:45 IST | Created: 05-04-2021 23:45 IST
As cases rise, MP CM plans sit-in to reach out to people

In a bid to spread awareness among the masses amid the surge in COVID-19 cases, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will on Tuesday hold discussions with people from various walks of life by sitting near the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Minto Hall here.

Chouhan's ''Swasthya Agrah'' (Health request) sit-in will continue for 24 hours beginning 12.30 pm on Tuesday, an official said on Monday.

Minto Hall once housed the Madhya Pradesh Vidhan Sabha before it was converted into an international convention centre.

During the sit-in, the chief minister's office will function under the sky at Minto Hall ensuring that all mandatory pandemic protocols are being followed, the official said.

The ''Swasthya Agrah'' was announced by the CM on Monday at the end of an awareness rally in Bairagarh area of the state capital.

''During the sit-in, the chief minister will hold discussions with health experts, religious heads, public representatives, representatives of social organisations and media, his cabinet colleagues among others on the pandemic through video conferencing,'' the public relations department official said.

The CM also said that to ensure maximum participation of people in the fight against coronavirus, a campaign titled ''Mein Corona Volunteer'' will be launched in the state on Tuesday.

Under this campaign, a volunteer can register himself on a website or by contacting on the phone number 181, the official said.

These volunteers will encourage people to wear masks and to maintain social distancing. They will also try to convince people to participate in the vaccination process, the official added.

Meanwhile, former chief minister and senior Congress leader Kamal Nath has termed the proposed sit-in by Chouhan a drama and an ''attempt to divert the people's attention from the issues like not getting treatment in hospitals; increasing cost of treatment; absence of testing facilities among others''.

''Only Shivraj Singh Chouhan can tell how coronavirus will run away from the state after this 24-hour drama,'' Nath said in a statement.

Madhya Pradesh on Monday reported 3,398 fresh coronavirus positive cases, taking the tally of the infections to 3,10,249, as per the state health department.

The toll rose to 4,055 with 15 more patients succumbing to the viral infection in the last 24 hours.

