Left Menu

Ex-Philippine President Estrada on ventilator with COVID-19

He won election as mayor of Manila in 2013 and has been out of politics since his term ended in 2019.Separately, Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana, who is leading efforts to deal with the pandemic in the Philippines, said he tested positive for the coronavirus Tuesday and would go into isolation.

PTI | Manila | Updated: 06-04-2021 20:44 IST | Created: 06-04-2021 20:42 IST
Ex-Philippine President Estrada on ventilator with COVID-19
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Former Philippine President Joseph Estrada has been put on a ventilator in a hospital to help him breath after being infected by the coronavirus, his son said Tuesday.

The 83-year-old Estrada, the most prominent Filipino politician to test positive for COVID-19, was hospitalised more than a week ago and initially was recovering well, said his son, former Sen. Jinggoy Estrada.

But on Monday, "my father's condition suffered a setback," he said in a medical bulletin posted on Facebook, adding that doctors decided to put the former president on a ventilator "to improve oxygen delivery as well as to prevent the tiring of his respiratory mechanism." "My father has always been a fighter and I hope that with the help of your prayers, he will win this battle," he said.

Another Estrada son, former Sen. JV Ejercito, also appealed for prayers, saying in a tweet that "COVID is unpredictable." Estrada, a former action film star and long-time politician, won the presidency in 1998 with one of the largest margins in Philippine electoral history. But his six-year term was cut short after he faced allegations of plunder and was ousted in January 2001 during massive protests. He denied the charges, which he said were fabricated by his opponents.

A special anti-graft court convicted him of plunder in 2007. His successor, Gloria Macapagal Arroyo, pardoned him in a move that restored his civil and political rights and allowed him to make an unsuccessful second run for the presidency in 2010. He won election as mayor of Manila in 2013 and has been out of politics since his term ended in 2019.

Separately, Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana, who is leading efforts to deal with the pandemic in the Philippines, said he tested positive for the coronavirus Tuesday and would go into isolation. The 72-year-old retired army general, who said he is experiencing no symptoms, is one of several members of President Rodrigo Duterte's Cabinet who have contracted the disease. Lorenzana's Cabinet colleagues have all recovered.

Duterte has placed the Manila metropolis and four outlying provinces, a region of more than 25 million people, back under lockdown amid an alarming spike in infections. The Philippines has reported more than 812,000 COVID-19 cases, including 13,817 deaths, the second highest totals in Southeast Asia after Indonesia.(AP) RUP RUP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Kerala records over 65 per cent polling by 4.30 pm

Sudan says Ethiopia's moves on Nile dam violate international law

Science News Roundup: Climate change shrinks marine life richness near equator; UK scientists say further easing of COVID rules and more

Health News Roundup: Vaccine distribution concerns in Florida; supply issues to Australia and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

DUTA asks DU vice chancellor to withdraw GN Saibaba's termination

The Delhi University Teachers Association DUTA on Tuesday appealed to acting vice chancellor P C Joshi to review and withdraw the termination of assistant professor G N Saibaba.Delhi Universitys Ram Lal Anand College on March 31 terminated ...

Soccer-United 'made for trophies' and semi-finals not enough, says Fernandes

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes says his side are made to win trophies and has urged them to hurdle the semi-final barrier in cup competitions to finally get their hands on the silverware which they all crave. The Portuguese ha...

UP registers 5,928 fresh COVID cases, 30 deaths in a day

The COVID-19 death toll in Uttar Pradesh rose to 8,924 on Tuesday with 30 more people succumbing to the disease while 5,928 fresh cases in a day pushed the infection tally to 6,39,928.In view of the recent surge in daily coronavirus cases i...

U.S. calls Iran indirect nuclear talks constructive, potentially useful step

The United States on Tuesday described indirect talks with Iran in Vienna as a constructive, and potentially useful, step toward both sides resuming compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal that Washington abandoned three years ago.These discu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021