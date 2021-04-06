Left Menu

Puducherry sees over 78 pc polling in assembly polls

Puducherry recorded a voter turnout of over 78 per cent polling, according to the latest figures from the Election Commission.

ANI | Puducherry | Updated: 06-04-2021 20:53 IST | Created: 06-04-2021 20:53 IST
Former Puducherry CM and Congress leader V.Narayanasamy casts his vote in Puducherry assembly elections (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Puducherry recorded a voter turnout of over 78 per cent polling, according to the latest figures from the Election Commission. According to EC data, the voter turnout was 78.13 per cent at 7.11 pm. The polling ended at 7 pm today.

Polling for 30 assembly seats in Puducherry was held today. Of the 30 Assembly seats, five are reserved for the Scheduled Caste candidates. Among the senior political leaders who voted today are -- former Puducherry CM and Congress leader V Narayanasamy, BJP Puducherry President, V Saminathan and NR Congress chief N Rangaswamy.

The Congress-led government in the Union Territory fell before completing its five-year term under the Chief Minister V Narayansamy. Narayanasamy had resigned on February 22 ahead of a floor test in the 33-member House (including three nominated) following the resignations of five Congress and one Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) legislators. On February 23, President Ram Nath Kovind accepted the resignation of Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy and his council of ministers.

Elections in Puducherry, which is currently under President's Rule, is mainly between the Congress - Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) alliance and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) comprising All India NR Congress, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The BJP is contesting on nine seats with the alliance led by the All India NR Congress contesting on 16 seats, and the AIADMK on five seats.

The Congress, whose government in the Union Territory fell in February before completing its five-year term under the Chief Minister V Narayansamy, has also ceded its ground to its allies in Puducherry, giving 13 seats to the DMK and one each to the Communist Party of India and the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi. The party skipped fielding former Chief Minister Narayanasamy and is contesting on only 14 out of its 15 seats. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

